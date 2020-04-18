Star Wars Fans Are Loving the Siege of Mandalore's Epic Start

Star Wars: The Clone Wars fans are loving this week's episode of the series, "Old Friends Not Forgotten." The episode takes place during the events of Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith. In it, Darth Maul catching the wrong Jedi in his trap. But before that, Ahsoka Tano reunites with her old master, Anakin Skywalker for the first time since Ahsoka left the Jedi Order. The episode was given some special treatment, with a unique intro that feels like something out of the Star Wars movies. That's pretty fitting for the Siege of Mandalore, the closing battle of the Clone Wars. Fans are loving the episode and sharing the love online. Keep reading to see what they have to say.

There are still three more episodes of The Clone Wars still to come, with the final episode dropping on Star Wars Day. Speaking with Comic Book Nation, voice actress Ashley Eckstein said these episodes are essential to the Star Wars saga.

"Well, I will tell you there is a lot to be excited about with these upcoming episodes," Eckstein says. "I don't want to say too much but I will say these episodes are epic. Truly some of the best Star Wars, I think, that's ever been made. Everyone brought their A-game, everyone brought their best to these episodes and they're truly mind-blowing and I think they're gonna be essential viewing moving forward - especially as part of the films from Episode II to Episode III.

"I've been reading a lot of people's comments and everyone wants to make the jump to the Siege of Mandalore. I mean, we've been waiting for that ever since Clone Wars was canceled at the end of Season Five. Thankfully, because of Star Wars Rebels we know that Ahsoka lives, we know that she survives but we don't know how or why or what happened. So I had all those same questions. So I understand why everyone wants to jump straight to it. You really need the Siege of Mandalore to understand everything that happens in the Skywalker saga. It's pretty incredible."

New episodes of Star Wars: The Clone Wars debut Fridays on Disney+.