Batwoman Casts Leah Gibson and Nathan Owens in Recurring Roles for Season 2

Batwoman's Gotham City just got some new arrivals. On Wednesday, it was announced that Jessica Jones alum Leah Gibson and Devious Maids' Nathan Owens have been cast in recurring roles for the show's sophomore season. The two are the latest new faces to join the cast in addition to Javicia Leslie, who will be starring as the series' new titular character, Ryan Wilder/Batwoman, and Shivaani Ghai, who will play Season 2 foe Safiyah Sohail.

Gibson, who is also known for her work on Sacred Lies and Manifest, is set to play Tatiana, who is also known as "The Whisper". Described as a skilled assassin, unflappable and cold as ice in the face of danger. She is one of Safiyah’s most important henchwomen and still harbors feelings for her powerful boss. Meanwhile, Owens, who also starred on Days of Our Lives, will play Ocean, described as a zen gardener and thinker with a complicated past, a loyal soldier, and a fighter, who moves to Gotham looking for a new beginning.

It is unclear at this point if Gibson's "The Whisper" will serve the show's take on Whisper A'Daire, the fan-favorite Batman villain who has served as a member of both Intergang and the League of Assassins. The character description - and the shared job as an assassin - certainly could suggest that, although it remains to be seen if "The Whisper" will have some of Whisper A'Daire's other powers, including longevity and being able to shapeshift.

Either way, it will be interesting to see how both The Whisper and Ocean play into Season 2's storyline, which will simultaneously cover both the mysterious disappearance of Kate Kane (Ruby Rose), and the rise of Ryan Wilder as Gotham's newest hero.

"We have two major stories, as we come into season two," showrunner Caroline Dries revealed during the show's panel at last month's DC FanDome. "The first one is 'Where's Kate?' What happened to Kate? Is she alive? Did she die? Is she missing? Is she on the run? Is she held captive? Is she lost? These are all huge mysteries that push us in deep into the season, and all of our characters are going to have different perspectives on that. Different conspiracy theories, different points of view, and it will create a lot of drama, tension, mystery, and intrigue. It will be shocking and awesome and amazing."

"And, then we are obviously just diving into Javicia," Dries continued. "We have a new hero rising into Gotham. Javicia can tell you about her, but she's a new character to the world in DC, and she has a lot going against her. She was a girl who was a statistic of injustice the moment she was born, and the system was not built for this person, and she will constantly battle against the system. All throughout, she's battled through it her whole life, and she will continue to battle against it as Batwoman."

Batwoman is expected to return with new episodes in January of 2021.

