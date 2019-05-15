Beverly Hills 90210 Revival Teaser Released

FOX has released a new trailer for BH90210, the forthcoming revival of Beverly Hills 90210. You can see it above. BH90210 comes with a big twist: Priestley, Garth, Ziering, Carteris, Green and Spelling will play heightened versions of themselves in a brand-new serialized drama – with a healthy dose of irreverence – that is inspired by their real lives and relationships.

Having gone their separate ways since the original series ended 19 years ago, Jason, Jennie, Ian, Gabrielle, Brian and Tori reunite when one of them suggests it’s time to get a “Beverly Hills, 90210” reboot up and running. But getting it going may make for an even more delicious soap than the reboot itself. What will happen when first loves, old romances, friends and frenemies come back together, as this iconic cast – whom the whole world watched grow up together – attempts to continue from where they left off?

BH90210 has a straight-to-series order from Fox, which will air it this summer. Shannen Doherty, the last major holdout, agreed to appear last month.

“Beverly Hills, 90210 left an indelible impact on pop culture and an entire generation. Its powerful legacy is an important part of our network’s DNA — bold stories not told anywhere else and bigger-than-life-characters — and we’re honored to bring back the beloved original cast members for 90210,” said FOX Entertainment President Michael Thorn.

This event series will be done by writers and executive producers Chris Alberghini and Mike Chessler, who both developed this new concept with Garth and Spelling, and also worked on the 90210 reboot that The CW launched in 2008. That 2000s series lasted five seasons (2008 – 2013), and helped launch a new generation of stars, like Jessica Stroup (Marvel’s Iron Fist), Tristan Wilds (Shots Fired), and Ryan Eggold (The Blacklist, New Amsterdam).

Given the popularity of the original Beverly Hills 90210 series, the comedic potential of this new series with the original cast mocking themselves, seems high. Cast members like Garth and Spelling have plenty of personal pains and controversies that can be transformed into cathartic experience; Brian Austin Green’s real-life romantic troubles with Megan Fox are certainly good fodder; and we can’t wait to see how Ian Ziering addresses his infamous Sharknado career!

In general, this series could at once be a hilarious and heartfelt Hollywood-skewering piece in the vein of HBO’s Extras, or The Comeback. The latter is probably the best example, as it featured Friends star Lisa Kudrow mocking her own career path as an ex-A-lister trying to stay relevant in the era of reality TV. The 90210 stars can similarly deliver scathing commentary on Hollywood careers, aging, and the struggle to stay relevant – all while making us laugh.

