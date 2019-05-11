Blindspot Renewed for Fifth and Final Season

NBC drama Blindspot, led by Thor star Jaimie Alexander, has been renewed by the network for its fifth and final season, Deadline reports.

A breakout hit when it launched on NBC trailing The Voice on Mondays, Blindspot saw a dip in ratings following a move to Wednesdays with its sophomore season. Ratings dropped again when the fan-favorite series was shifted to Fridays with its third season.

A “significant” DVR bump gives Blindspot an average 0.9 among adults 18-49 in current ratings and 4.9 million viewers. Deadline notes the series has proven itself a sturdy seller and profit generator internationally for producer Warner Bros. TV, including a hefty deal with Netflix.

The crime drama stars Alexander as Remi “Jane Doe” Briggs, who wakes up as a naked amnesiac in Times Square. It’s then learned Briggs’ many tattoos hold clues to crimes the FBI must solve.

Sullivan Stapleton, Rob Brown, Audrey Esparza, Ashley Johnson, and Ennis Esmer also star.

Martin Gero created the series and serves as executive producer with Greg Berlanti (The Flash), Sarah Schechter (Riverdale) for Warner Bros TV and Greg Berlanti Prods. Ahead of a “really huge” Season 4, Gero said series producers had an endgame in mind — but one that was not planned for last season.

“It’s too early to talk about it,” Gero told EW in October. “I think we all have an endgame in mind. I think it’s just a question, for us, of trying to figure out when that endgame is. It’s not this season.”

NBC Friday renewed dramas Chicago Fire, Chicago Med, Chicago PD, Good Girls, Law & Order: SVU, Manifest, New Amsterdam and The Blacklist alongside comedies Will & Grace, The Good Place, Superstore and Brooklyn Nine-Nine for more episodes.

Dropped by the network were Trial and Error, Marlon, I Feel Bad and Midnight, Texas. The fates of This Is Us and The Village have yet to be learned.

