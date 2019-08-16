Bobcat Goldthwait, Dana Gould Injured in Car Crash

Comedians Bobcat Goldthwait and Dana Gould were both hospitalized on Thursday following a car crash. The collision occurred while the duo was on their way to the Relapse Theatre in Atlanta for a show. The venue canceled the event and alerted ticket holders. The email reads, “Bobcat and Dana were in a car accident pulling into the theater. They’re both OK, but they have been taken by ambulance to the hospital. Your tickets are being refunded right now.”

The accident took place around 6:25 p.m. According to the police (via Fox 5 in Atlanta), the woman driving the comedians made a left turn and struck a vehicle headed in the opposite direction. Atlanta police arrested the woman for driving on a suspended California license. She received a citation for failing to yield while turning left. Police did not reveal her name.

An ambulance took Gould and Goldthwait to Grady Memorial Hospital. They received treatment for minor injuries. The driver of the second vehicle complained of leg injuries but was not taken to the hospital.

Gould and Goldthwait were in Atlanta for a taping of their “The Show with Two Heads” comedy tour. Goldthwait is best known for playing Zed in the Police Academy films and for his work with Robin Williams. Gould performs standup, was a writer on The Simpsons and worked on The Ben Stiller Show.

Both Gould and Goldthwait have produced television shows that film in Atlanta. Gould produced IFC’s Stan Vs Evil. Goldthwait produced TruTV’s Misfits & Monsters.

In an interview with Forbes in May, Gould and Goldthwait explained that they’ve been friends for decades. They came up with this tour idea so they could work together. “I probably met Dana when he was 19 or so. Maybe younger. Now we’re in our mid-20s,” Goldthwait said. “I don’t even know how many years we’ve known each other, but we’ve known each other for a long time and the tour is an excuse for us to hang out.

“The two of us have had a parallel kind of, so it kind of makes sense that we became such good friends. Unfortunately, in our world, there’s no way that we can really spend a ton of time together. We’re often doing our own projects on different schedules. But if we’re doing stand-up together, with one of us headlining one night and the other doing it another night, that gives us an opportunity to hang out. Now we get to have some fun performing together.”

Gould and Goldthwait’s tour includes two more dates in Georgia on Friday and Saturday. There’s been no word on whether the crash will affect those shows.