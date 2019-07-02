Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul Tease Breaking Bad Reunion

For many audiences AMC’s Breaking Bad was not only one of the best television series in recent years but in all of television history with a large portion of the credit for that distinction belonging to series stars Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul. The chemistry and dynamic between their characters was a driving force of the beloved series and while Breaking Bad ended on a rather definitive note with Cranston’s Walter White dying in the series finale, Cranston and Paul have been hinting at something related to Breaking Bad on social media in recent weeks and on Tuesday, the pair dropped another cryptic tease.

Over on Instagram, Cranston shared an image of himself and Paul making their way through a river or stream, buildings perched into the hills behind them. He captioned the image “Even sooner”. Paul for his part shared the same photo and same caption at around the same time.

While the photo and caption are new, the simultaneously similar posts aren’t. Last week, Cranston and Paul both shared photos of two donkeys with the caption “soon”, sending fans into a flurry of speculation as to what this could mean for the Breaking Bad movie centered around Paul’s Jesse Pinkman and Tuesday’s posts are likely to do the same. Not a lot is yet known about the Breaking Bad movie, but Cranston has been opening about the possibility Walter White could make an appearance despite dying — in flashback form.

“Well, rigor mortis has a way of allowing that to happen,” Cranston said previously when asked if Walter White could appear in the film. “It could be! Could be [in] a flashback, or a flash forward. I’m still dead, Walter White, I don’t know that [could happen].

And a Breaking Bad movie isn’t the only project that Cranston said he would consider reprising his Emmy-winning role for. He also previously noted that he would bring Walter back for the Bob Odenkirk-led spinoff series, Better Caul Saul.

“From a realistic standpoint, if I got called to do the movie or Better Call Saul which I don’t know would ever happen — I really don’t — I would do it in a second,’ Cranston said. “My experience on Breaking Bad changed my life and my professional life. It gave me opportunities that would not have come.



Cranston has also said that whatever creator Vince Gilligan has in store for the movie, it may see fans get some closure on the story elements left open when the television series ended in 2013.

“He’s a genius, and it’s a great story,” Cranston told The Dan Patrick Show. “And there’s a lot of people who felt that they wanted to see some kind of completion to some of these storylines that were left open. And this idea, from what I’m told, gets into those, at least, a couple of the characters who were not completed as far as their journey.”

The Breaking Bad movie currently does not have a release date.