Bridgerton Star Jonathan Bailey Joins Matt Bomer in Showtime's Fellow Travelers

Bridgerton star Jonathan Bailey has been cast in a lead role in Showtime's Fellow Travelers. Bailey joins previously announced stars Allison Williams and Matt Bomer in the series which is based on Thomas Mallon's novel of the same name. According to Variety, Bailey will play Tim Laughlin, a young Fordham University graduate earnest about his political and religious convictions and filled with optimism about the post WWII future as well as love interest of Bomer's Hawkins Fuller. Bomer's casting was announced earlier this year and he also serves as an executive producer.

Fellow Travelers is described as a "love story and political thriller, chronicling the volatile romance of two very different men who meet in the shadow of McCarthy-era Washington," according to Deadline. Bomer will play Hawkins Fuller, a handsome and charismatic man who maintains a financially rewarding behind-the-scenes career in politics who avoids emotional entanglements until he meets Tim Laughlin, a young man full of idealism and religious faith. The pair start a romance just as Joseph McCarthy and Roy Cohn declare war on "subversives and sexual deviants", thus kicking off one of the darkest periods in 20th century American history. Over four decades, Hawkins and Tim cross paths amidst Vietnam War protests of the 1960s, disco hedonism of the 1970s, and the 1980s AIDS crisis as they face both world and personal obstacles. The series is expected to begin production in Toronto later this month.

"As a thrilling and deeply moving exploration of character and American life in the latter half of the past century, Fellow Travelers shines an unprecedented light on stories that are as urgent today as ever," said Jana Winograde, President of Entertainment at Showtime Networks. "The series delivers us directly into an insider world of Washington rife with national consequences, while drawing out the intimate moments that are profoundly personal and often heartbreaking. We are beyond thrilled to have Ron, Matt, Robbie and Daniel take us on this suspenseful and romantic journey."

As for Bailey, in addition to his role as Lord Anthony Bridgerton in Netflix's Bridgerton, the actor is known for his work in shows such as Broadchurch and Leonardo.

Fellow Travelers does not yet have an anticipated release date.

Photo: John Phillips/WireImage