Netflix Reveals Cobra Kai Season 4 Surprise Cameo

Cobra Kai, Netflix’s Karate Kid sequel series, has been known to surprise fans with some big cameos and guest appearances throughout its first four seasons. Many of these appearances are franchise comebacks, featuring returning characters from the Karate Kid films. The biggest cameo in the recently released Season 4, however, had nothing to do with the movies at all. Cobra Kai brought in one of the world’s most recognizable country music stars for a single season towards the end of Season 4, catching fans fans around the globe off-guard.

Most of Cobra Kai Season 4 was spent building up to the All Valley Under-18 Karate Tournament, where Miyagi Do, Eagle Fang, and Cobra Kai would duke it out for martial arts supremacy. When the event kicked off, award-winning megastar Carrie Underwood walked out on the mat to perform the opening song. The characters on the show were baffled by the appearance, as were those watching the series on Netflix.

Underwood’s cameo was kept secret leading up to the arrival of Cobra Kai Season 4 on December 31st. However, on Monday afternoon, the streaming service put it out there for everyone to see, tweeting some photos of the singer on the set of the show. The tweet revealed that Underwood is actually a massive fan of Cobra Kai, and has been wanting to appear on the show for some time.

“Carrie Underwood’s secret Cobra kai cameo wasn’t just a dream for fans, but for Carrie too because it’s one of her favorite shows,” Netflix revealed in the tweet. “‘I grew up watching Daniel and Johnny and I can’t believe I actually get to be a small part of the legacy that is the Karate Kid,’ she said.”

In addition to bringing in Carrie Underwood for a surprise performance, the fourth season of Cobra Kai also brought back some beloved faces from seasons past. Aisha and Stingray, who hadn’t appeared since the second season of the series, both made comebacks for Season 4. While Nichole Brown’s Aisha only had a small role in one episode this season, Paul Walter Hauser had a much larger part in his second turn as Stingray. There hasn’t been any word about Hauser’s involvement in the already-completed Season 5, but it seems likely he’ll be back for more when the show returns.

