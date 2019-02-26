Here’s What a Live-Action Darkwing Duck Could Look Like

Disney is putting an ever-growing number of live-action remakes into theaters, and a new piece of fanart adds an interesting character into that potential pantheon.

George Evangelista, who previously imagined what “live-action” versions of Pinky and the Brain and Street Sharks would look like, recently applied that philosophy to Darkwing Duck with his most recent piece. You can check it out below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The end result is arguably pretty effective, with the 3D version of the character getting a Detective Pikachu sort of texture. Granted, there’s no telling if Darkwing Duck would get a live-action adaptation, seeing as the character has only appeared on television sporadically since the original 1990s series. The character’s most recent cameo was as part of a fictional TV show in the DuckTales reboot — something that makes sense, seeing as the two are apparently set in different universes.

“Because Launchpad appeared in DuckTales and we used Roboduck as the Superman character, the hero who gets all the glory as opposed to Darkwing, fans try to connect the two realities,” series creator Tad Stones said in a previous interview. “They are two different universes in my book. We work in the alternate Duckiverse.”

Stones says the show’s lack of continuity, such as Darkwing having multiple origin stories, was inspired by the comic books he grew-up reading. “It drives fans crazy, but I was not a huge fan of continuity,” he shared. “I grew up with Silver Age continuity with the comics. Yeah, I know Lois Lane doesn’t know Clark Kent is Superman. She suspects something. Jimmy Olsen’s his pal. He went to high school with Lana Lang. The basics everybody knew. But there was really no arc or change. Every time you picked up a comic, you knew where you were starting.”

Would you want to see a live-action Darkwing Duck? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!