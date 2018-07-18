The Internet Thinks David Harbour Is Secretly Auditioning for GI Joe With This Outfit

David Harbour might be best known for his role as Chief Hopper in Netflix’s Stranger Things or even for his role as the titular character in the upcoming Hellboy movie, but now a hilarious outfit comparison has fans wondering if the actor is secretly trying to be part of G.I. Joe.

In the comparison, which you can see in the tweet below, Harbour’s pink and green Hawaiian-style shirt got a little bit of attention from fans because of just how much it resembles the outfit of the G.I. Joe known as Chuckles.

Who wore it best: David Harbour or Chuckles? (h/t https://t.co/Zpb2YyIvRD) pic.twitter.com/rvs6Edo5b4 — Jeremy Parish did not invent the word metroidvania (@gamespite) July 14, 2018

While Chuckles’ shirt has a blue background and is worn with green pants while Harbour’s appears to be white and worn with light denim, the similarities were enough for some to suggest that Harbour should star in a G.I. Joe movie while everyone else? They made jokes about Harbour’s appearance, with one Twitter user even suggesting that Harbour secretly is Chuckles thanks to time travel.

While the jokes are pretty funny — the idea of Harbour somehow secretly inspiring Hasbro to make Chuckles only for Harbour to dress like Chuckles in the future is mind-bogglingly great — there is a G.I. Joe movie in development, though if Harbour wanted to get in on that he probably wouldn’t be required to wear 80s-tastic clothing for it. Paramount is said to be developing a Snake Eyes-centric spinoff of its G.I. Joe franchise and both 2009’s G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra and 2013’s G.I. Joe: Retaliation had contemporary settings.

Where fans will be able to see Harbour rock some 80s fashion, though is Stranger Things. The popular Netflix series is currently filming and the first teaser for the upcoming third season was released earlier today. While that’s not expected until 2019, for now you can check out these hilarious thoughts about Harbour’s G.I. Joe-inspired look and be sure to let us know what you think in the comments below.

The PTA Dad Look

David looks like he got in a fight with another dad at a PTA meeting. — Jamie (@Thecountrynerd) July 14, 2018

The Swipe Left

TBF I’ve had Tinder dates like this pic.twitter.com/l9VbOG0jl0 — Lindsay Lastname (@lindsay40k) July 15, 2018

Time Travel

One and the same.



At some point David Harbour will go back in time wearing that shirt. An artist at Hasbro will see him laughing away in a bar somewhere and design Chuckles accordingly!



True story ? — Phil Spearpoint (@_Tenacious_P) July 14, 2018

Winning!

He’s too busy winning the War on Drugs. — Jeremy Parish did not invent the word metroidvania (@gamespite) July 14, 2018

Maybe it’s Crystal Ball?

David Harbour looks like Crystal Ball wearing Chuckle’s shirt? — Chiptune Chronicles (@M_Illustrations) July 14, 2018

What was Hasbro thinking?

I guess they started run low on hero names in the GI Joe franchise in the 80s… ?@Hasbro marketing meeting 1984:

“Hmmm so we have “Chuckles” as option 1 and “French Toast Sticks” as option 2… and uh, “Capt. Fury Pants”

“Next on the agenda, Wraith’s hair color when invisible” — SpacePirate Games (@SpacePirate_io) July 14, 2018

