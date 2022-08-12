Deepa & Anoop: Get Your First Look at a Clip From Mattel's New Series (Exclusive)

Mattel has provided ComicBook.com with an exclusive first look at a scene from Deepa & Anoop, an upcoming series from Bollywood animator Bollywood animator Munjal Shroff (Shortcut Safari), accomplished writer Lisa Goldman (Dragon Tales), and award-winning producer Heather Kenyon (Doki Adventures). The series marks Mattel Television's first original series based on original intellectual property, and will premiere on Monday, August 15, on Netflix. In what Mattl describes as a "colorful, music-driven series," seven-year-old Deepa and her best friend Anoop, a half-ton color-changing baby elephant, are self-appointed "concierges of fun," who make everything bigger, grander and more wonderful for guests at Mango Manor, the bed and breakfast run by Deepa's multigenerational family.

With a Bollywood number in every episode, Deepa creates music, merriment and mischief while working with the rambunctious Anoop to solve the simplest of problems with the most imaginative of solutions. In the clip, you can see Deepa and Anoop bringing an imaginary doctor's office to life so she can help out a tiger who needs to stop sneezing.

You can see the clip below.

With a strong focus on the authenticity of Deepa's Indian heritage, Deepa & Anoop includes 18 original song and dance performances, several of which are presented in the Bollywood tradition.

"We have been lucky to work alongside best-in-class advisors and consultants during every stage of Deepa & Anoop's development," said Christopher Keenan, Senior Vice President of Creative at Mattel Television. "Our hope is that young audiences around the world will find this heartwarming series as authentic as they do relatable. We could not be more proud or excited that Deepa & Anoop is Mattel's first original series based on all-new IP."

The main cast is voiced by actors of Indian descent, including Pavan Bharaj as Deepa, Veena Sood (The Twilight Zone) as Naani-ji, and Ana Sani (The Magic School Bus) as Mama.

"While Mattel is well-known for developing entertainment content based on our fan-favorite brands, we're excited to partner with Netflix to bring audiences a heartwarming, all-new series based on original IP," said Fred Soulie, Senior Vice President and General Manager at Mattel Television, in a statement. "Later this summer, fans will be delighted as Deepa and her best friend Anoop take on exciting challenges and lead colorful musical numbers that illustrate the importance of friendship. Deepa & Anoop is sure to make an impact on audiences globally."

In addition to this original series, Mattel continues to expand its roster of brands beyond the toy aisle and into the television and film space. More than 30 of Mattel's brands — including Barbie, Masters of the Universe, Thomas & Friends, Polly Pocket, Monster High, Fireman Sam, Bob the Builder, and Hot Wheels, to name a few — have come to life in various animated series, movies, specials and digital short-form. Deepa & Anoop, however, marks Mattel's first-ever animated series based entirely on an original story and original characters.

The debut season of Deepa & Anoop includes 11 30-minute episodes and two 22-minute specials. Deepa & Anoop is executive produced by Mattel Television's Fred Soulie and Christopher Keenan.