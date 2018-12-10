‘Doctor Who’ Releases New Year’s Day Special Trailer

Doctor Who is winding down its current season, but there is still more time traveling to be done. This January, the 13th Doctor will make history with the franchise’s first New Year’s Day special, and its trailer has just gone live.

Over on Twitter, the official Doctor Who account gave fans a special look at the Doctor Who special. The short reel sees the 13th Doctor get into a new adventure with her new companions, but the trio find themselves in peril when the Doctor learns of a new threat on Earth.

“This is the DNA of the most dangerous creature in the universe,” the Doctor is heard telling Graham and Ryan. “It’s been on Earth since the 9th century.”

As the reel continues, fans are given a look at how the mysterious relic came to the planet. A series of battles are shown between viking-like warriors, and it switches to a scene of modern warfare as British soldiers are seen being consumed by explosions.

“This thing won’t stop until it has taken control of this planet. It’s going to kill anyone that gets in its path,” the Doctor continues.

By the trailer’s end, Graham asks the obvious question when he asks the creature’s name. The Doctor does not get to answer before the reel comes to an end, but her tense expression has fans speculating about what the creature could be.

For now, Doctor Who is keeping details about this special tightly under wraps. Fans learned the franchise would be trading in its usual Christmas special for a New Year’s episode earlier this year, and the decision did not sit well with fans. This action-packed trailer has helped satisfy fans even in their frustration, but Doctor Who hit netizens with a one-two punch today. While this special trailer did go live, fans learned season 12 of Doctor Who will not hit television until 2020. Reports suggest that Jodie Whittaker will reprise her role as the Doctor for the upcoming season, giving fans more time to fall for the franchise’s first-ever female Doctor.

Doctor Who airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on BBC America.