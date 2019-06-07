Evangeline Lilly Still Hopes There’s Not A LOST Reboot

Lost came to an end in 2010 after six seasons of mysteries, a few answers, and even more mysteries, but with everything up for a reboot or revival these days, it seems like only a matter of time before someone looks to bring back Lost as well. That very well may happen, but if it’s up to Lost star Evangeline Lilly, that won’t happen anytime soon. Lilly has become a fixture of the Marvel Cinematic Universe since her Lost days, but in a new interview with EW she was asked if Lost was up for a reboot or remake, and she isn’t exactly hoping for a revival.

“My honest answer is I hope not,” Lilly said. “I really am that person who felt like we could have left well enough alone with a lot of these franchises, and I am die-hard fan of the original Star Wars movies, you know, and sometimes I think you can devalue the original content. I think that can happen, and I would hate to see that happen with Lost. I read a quote recently that said, I’ve never done an adaptation because the book is good enough as it is.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Executive producer Damon Lindelof happens to agree with Lilly, though he isn’t opposed to following new characters if a revival does happen. “Those characters not only died, but we showed you their experience post-death,” Lindelof told EW then. “Any new take on Lost will probably have to feature new characters, as it should.”

Lindelof went on to say that he is completely fine with others taking the Lost baton. “[Executive producer] Carlton [Cuse] and I always said that we welcome any future crack at the [intellectual property]. Lost was bigger than us and bigger than [co-creator] J.J. [Abrams]. There’s something really exciting about the fact that George Lucas sold the Star Wars universe and now the people who grew up watching it are making it. Maybe the same thing could be said for Lost.”

While she might not be returning to the island, Lilly is very much a part of the MCU’s future. Lilly debuted in Ant-Man but made her superhero debut in Ant-Man and The Wasp, reprising her role in Avengers: Endgame thanks to that huge final battle between the heroes and Thanos. We’re not sure when she’ll pop up next, but we are sure when it happens she won’t disappoint.

Avengers: Endgame is in theaters now.