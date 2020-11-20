Falcon And The Winter Soldier: Sebastian Stan Reveals New Set Photo Mocking Anthony Mackie

✖

Marvel's The Falcon and the Winter Soldier star Sebastian Stan has revealed a new photo from the set of the Disney+ series. In the photo, Stan is seen relaxing in between takes in his chair, while a much shorter chair sits empty next to him. Never one to miss an opportunity, Stan added the caption "I didn’t pick Mackie’s chair. He did" to the photo. The obvious joke here is that Mackie belongs in a kids seat - a theme that Sebastian Stan has echoed in several different ways during Falcon and the Winter Soldier's production - and pretty much every project he's done with Mackie.

This awesomely ominous photo was snapped by John Nania (aka "John Ninja"), a famous Hollywood stuntman that subs for Sebastian Stan, and has other credits in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (Avengers: Infinity War/Endgame, Agents of SHIELD), the DC Universe (Doom Patrol, Watchmen), and Netflix Marvel Universe (Daredevil, The Defenders).

If you haven't been following along, Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan have been running this "frienemy" bit since first working together on Captain America: The Winter Soldier. The bromance really became solidified when Mackie's Sam Wilson/Falcon and Stan's Bucky Barnes/Winter Soldier were forced into a bromance triangle with Steve Rogers/Captain America in Captain America: Civil War. Fans loved the dynamic between Bucky and Falcon so much that it was pretty much a no-brainer to partner the two competing inheritors of the Captain America mantle for TFATWS.

The pair of actors have clearly had a fun time making Falcon and the Winter Soldier - as evidenced by the amount of photos they've posted from the series' shooting locations across the globe. It's been especially fun since TFATWS came out of COVID-19 lockdown; Mackie and Stan have been up to some full-on antics while on set - including Stan's trailer getting plastered with photos of Loki actor Tom Hiddleston. If nothing else, the duo is keeping the fun and chemistry of the MCU star squad alive, during this unprecedented year where the franchise has been totally sidelined.

In many ways, Falcon and the Winter Soldier is a direct sequel to the events of Civil War, with Daniel Brühl's Zemo making his return. Bucky and Falcon will also get a rude awakening to their Captain America dreams, as the government anoints its own new Captain America, John Walker (Wyatt Russell).

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier will stream on Disney+ in 2021.