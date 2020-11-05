Family Ties Cast to Reunite

✖

Cast reunions have hit a fever pitch in 2020, as the ensembles of beloved movies and television join forces to provide fans with joy amid the COVID-19 pandemic. According to a new report from People, the cast of Family Ties is soon set to join that list. On Tuesday, November 10th, cast members of Family Ties will be reuniting on the daily series Stars in the House, as a benefit for The Actors Fund. The event will see the return of multiple cast members, including Michael J. Fox (Alex P. Keaton), Meredith Baxter (Elyse Keaton), Michael Gross (Steven Keaton), Tina Yothers (Jennifer Keaton), Marc Price (Irwin "Skippy" Handelman), and Scott Valentine (Nick Moore). The event will be hosted by Sirius XM's Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley.

"We're so thankful that our audiences continue to generously donate to StarsInTheHouse.com, which goes directly to The Actors Fund, helping anyone in the artistic community with essential needs like financial support to buy groceries, pay rent and pay doctor's bills," Rudetsky and Wesley said in a statement. "We're overwhelmed with gratitude that we raised over $15,000 during Tuesday's all-day 'Vote-a-thon' broadcast."

"During this time of what seems like unending national stress, we find that our audiences are drawn to reunions of what we call 'comfort TV,' those TV shows from yesteryear that brought us all so much joy," the co-hosts continued. "Some of our most popular episodes featured TV shows like Taxi, Frasier, and Melrose Place, and we have no doubt the Family Ties reunion is going to be one of our most viewed!"

Family Ties, which originally aired from 1982 to 1989, followed the adventures of the Keaton family, and particularly their young son, Fox's Alex P. Keaton. The series was regarded to be a bonafide hit, and earned five Emmys - including three Lead Actor in a Comedy Series awards for Fox's performance. The cast previously reunited in 2015, as part of a special issue of Entertainment Weekly.

"It's cliché to say that it was like a family and everybody always says, 'They're so great. We all loved each other.' But we really did," Fox told Today back in 2015.

