Final Space Season 3 Teaser Poster Released

The animation machine continues chugging along on the third season of Final Space, something that's been in the works for over a year by this point. As the episodes near a point where they're ready for broadcast, the show's official Twitter account released the season's official teaser poster. Featuring the animated hit's ensemble cast, the poster also confirms the series will be released at some point in 2021, a fact previously teased by creator Olan Rogers.

Featuring Gary Godspeed (Rogers) front and center, the show's characters can be seen in the poster getting swallowed by zombified versions of themselves as they head even deeper into Final Space.

Screw it, why wait! HERE IT IS! The #FinalSpace Season 3 Teaser Poster! Coming 2021 🔥 -Olan (Poster by @devinator200, Gen Wolfe, Kristina Giblin, and Matt Lara) pic.twitter.com/VX0riKWoor — Final Space (@FinalSpace) October 16, 2020

Final Space Season Three has been confirmed for quite some time and if Rogers gets his way, he'll still have a few more seasons left to go.

"Yeah, I think it's around there...like it's a solid six seasons of ideas," Rogers told us last summer. "I know we have pretty much a solid Season Three thought out but whatever happens with that, I don't know. Hopefully, it manifests but I think it's really kind of around that sixth season mark where it's like this would be a good ending spot, but if we want to stretch it, we could."

The series initially began with a self-funded short Rogers shared on his YouTube page nearly 10 years ago. One thing led to another and the writer got Conan O'Brien and his production banner involved, and it was off to the races at Warner's TV division.

"They were pretty awful. It was just like an After Effects project, it was just gliding across the screen," Rogers said of his initial Final Space projects. "From there, I just shelved it because I didn't know anything about animation but I loved it. Around 2015, I was like, 'Man, I really want to redo this again but like good.' So, I got some concept art made and at the time, New Form had essentially been funding people's passion projects. I acted in a video of theirs called Oscar's Hotel for Fantastical Creatures. It was like Pee Wee's Playhouse on crack."

Both seasons of Final Space are can be purchased or rented through most digital providers.