Stephen Colbert Perfectly Sums up the Heartbreak of the Starbucks Cup in Game of Thrones

This past week’s episode of Game of Thrones delivered audiences a number of powerful character moments, many of which focused on characters saying goodbye to one another, some in a more fatal manner than others. Despite how much material viewers were given to dissect, most of social media focused on the fact that a coffee cup was visible in one scene, despite Westeros not being known for its baristas. As Twitter was having a meltdown over the erroneous item, Stephen Colbert weighed in with his take on the matter, pointing out how ridiculous it was for fans to freak out over such a relic in a fictional series.

“That Starbucks cup in Game of Thrones really broke the reality of a dragon-riding lady in love with a guy who came back from the dead,” Colbert teased on Twitter.

Fans often have unexpected reactions to the series, with HBO likely being unaware that such a trivial point would become such a hot topic on social media. Audiences will have to savor that goof, as HBO has since digitally erased the cup from the scene.

Rather than try to deny what the fans saw or act defensively about the faux pas, HBO’s official response also erred on the comedic side.

HBO’s statement noted that it was a coffee cup from craft services, joking, “The latte that appeared in the episode was a mistake. Daenerys had ordered an herbal tea.”

Producer Bernie Caulfield also offered his apologies on the matter during a recent interview.

“We’re sorry!” Caulfield shared with WNYC. “Westeros was the first place to actually, you know, have Starbucks.”

Earlier this year, one fan spotted a character from an early episode who appeared to be wearing contemporary clothing in the background, which also went viral, though Caulfield noted that the work of costume designers and prop masters rarely leads to errors such as these.

“Prop people and decorators are so, you know, so on it 1,000 percent,” the producer noted. “If that’s the worst thing they’re finding, then we’re in good shape.”

New episodes of Game of Thrones air Sunday nights at 9 p.m. ET on HBO.

