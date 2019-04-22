‘Game of Thrones’ Creator George R. R. Martin Speaks out on Series Ending

George RR Martin is the creative mind behind Game of Thrones. He authored the novels on which the HBO series is based. He’s also worked hands-on with the series as a writer, producer, and consultant. Now the series is approaching its end and Martin finds it bittersweet, as he expressed to Rolling Stone.

“You know, it’s complex,” Martin says. “I’m a little sad, actually. I wish we had a few more seasons. But I understand. [Showrunners David Benioff and DB Weiss] are gonna go on to do other things, and I’m sure some of the actors were signed up for like seven or eight years, and they would like to go on and take other roles. All of that is fair. I’m not angry or anything like that, but there’s a little wistfulness in me.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“It’s weird, in Hollywood, this way … I mean I’ve worked on other shows, you know? Twilight Zone in the mid-’80s, and then Beauty and the Beast for three years… And whenever a show ends, and the longer the show lasts the harder it is. You’re really with a family. You’re with them for a large part of the year, and not only working with them, but you’re often living with them in some distant location where you’re all in one hotel together. You’re seeing them every day, like five days a week, sometimes seven days a week. They’re very intensely involved in your life.

And it’s just a good cast, you know, relationships and friendships develop that are very, very deep. Then it ends, and everybody scatters to the ends of the earth. And a show that’s lasted as long as Game of Thrones, it’s the eighth season but it’s like, what, 10 years they’ve all been together? These young women have grown up together. They’ve become sisters, I think, in more than just the script. And the friendship that they’ve forged, that will endure.”

While Game of Thrones is coming to an end, HBO will return to the world of Westeros with a prequel series set during the Age of Heroes. The series is expected to reveal much of the ancient history that led to the Seven Kingdoms’ coming battle against the Night King.

How do you feel about Game of Thrones coming to an end? Let us know in the comments! Game of Thrones airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on HBO.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com, yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we break down the trailers for Dark Phoenix and Child’s Play, talk Halo casting, and so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!