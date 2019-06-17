Jon Snow Apologizes for Game of Thrones’ Final Season in Hilarious Viral Video

If you still feel badly burned by the final season of Game of Thrones, a new fan-made video might make things a little bit better. A new video from YouTuber Eating Things has gained attention online, in which Jon Snow (Kit Harington) “apologizes” for how bad the final batch of episodes was. The video places the rant over Jon’s speech following the Battle of Winterfell, using some deepfake technology and a rather hilarious bit of narration.

In the video, Jon apologizes that the show “didn’t learn anything from the ending of Lost“, and that it feels like the season was written “in like 6 days or something”. It also makes a pretty amusing jab at the entire speech itself, and how it compares to the number of lines Jon had in other sequences and whole episodes.

Videos by ComicBook.com

There is a bit of a bittersweet context to this parody video, as Harington checked himself into rehab late last month due to stress and an “unhealthy lifestyle”. Some reports about the ordeal suggested that the response to Thrones‘ ending made an impact on the actor.

The discourse surrounding Thrones‘ final season has arguably gone down in recent weeks, but it’s hard to deny that some of the episode’s twists and turns still aren’t sitting well with some fans. But as the cast and crew of the series have argued, some backlash was to be expected.

“There’s no way for [co-creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss] to have landed this plane in a way that would have made everybody happy and they’re not out to make everybody happy,” HBO programming president Casey Bloys shared shortly after the finale. “I think they did a beautiful job. You just have to accept that not everybody is going to agree with the choices. I’m paraphrasing Tim but basically for show this big, and this epic and this sprawling, they [Benioff and Weiss] have to make choices.”

“Not everyone will be happy,” Isaac Hempstead-Wright, who played Bran Stark, said after the finale. “It’s so difficult to finish a series as popular as this without pissing some people off. I don’t think anybody will think it’s predictable and that’s as much as you can hope for. People are going to be angry. There’s going to be a lot of broken hearts. It’s ‘bittersweet,’ exactly as [saga author] George R.R. Martin intended. It’s a fitting conclusion to this epic saga.”

What do you think of Jon Snow “apologizing” for Thrones‘ final season? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!