‘Game of Thrones’ Star Peter Dinklage Offers Insight Into Finale Sex Scene

In the Season Seven finale of Game of Thrones, fans saw Peter Dinklage‘s Tyrion Lannister looking forlorn standing outside the room where Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) and Jon Snow (Kit Harrington) were making love. Fans have been speculating about this moment for more than a year, with Dinklage shedding light on his character’s reaction to the love connection.

“A lot of the time with Tyrion, it’s professional and personal,” Dinklage shared with Entertainment Weekly. “Obviously, he has feelings for Daenerys. He loves her — or thinks he does. She’s awe-inspiring. He’s questioning that because he doesn’t have a good track record for falling in love. There’s jealousy wrapped up in there. And he loves Jon Snow, too. They’re the two people he has the most in common with, in a way — they’re both outsiders in their own families who have refused to follow the path their family has taken, and hopefully for the better.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Throughout much of Game of Thrones, Tyrion demonstrated his intelligence and resourcefulness, planning and scheming to create the scenario where he has the most to gain. Fans have been wondering if Tyrion’s reaction was the result of his plans coming to fruition or if it means his plans were thwarted, as Dinklage revealed there was a lot going through his character’s mind.

“He’s wondering how smart of a move [Jon and Dany getting romantically involved is], because passion and politics don’t mix well,” the actor admitted. “He knows the two of them getting together could be very dangerous.”

The actor offered another potential explanation for his attitude, joking his character was actually thinking, “Keep it down over there, I’m trying to get some sleep!”

The hit HBO series had a track record of debuting a new season each year, a trend which the network bucked this year by delaying the release of the final season. Fans are expecting Season Eight to debut in the spring of 2019, though it’s possible the debut will be delayed even further.

“In two years we’ll be eligible for the Season Eight work, which we’re just beginning now,” visual effects supervisor Joe Bauer said to Huffington Post. “We’re going to be toiling away on Season Eight until May of 2019, so it’s eight or nine months away… But the prequel is starting to shoot in February, at least the pilot. So we’ll still have quite a lot to do on Season Eight when they’re beginning.”

Stay tuned for details on the future of Game of Thrones.

What do you think about Dinklage’s remarks? Let us know in the comments below!

[H/T Entertainment Weekly]