These Game of Thrones Character Visions Teased Daenerys’ Destruction of King’s Landing Years Ago

Game of Thrones‘s penultimate episodes “The Bells” saw one of the series’ biggest and most iconic landmarks fall. Thanks to Daenerys Targaryen’s massive heel turn into being “The Mad Queen”, Cersei Lannister’s stronghold at King’s Landing was reduced to blood and ash by Dany, her last remaining dragon and her relentless army.

The level of death and destruction seen during “The Siege of King’s Landing” has left the Game of Thrones fandom feeling some kind of way. One of the biggest and most consistent criticisms has been that the carnage Daenerys caused at King’s Landing felt like a sudden and unearned switch in a major character and thematic narrative of the show. However, it turns out that Game of Thrones has been foreshadowing Daenery’s destroying King’s Landing for years now!

As you can see above, the first big foreshadow to King’s Landing destruction came in Game of Thrones season 2, when Daenerys ventured into the House of the Undying, the mystical headquarters of the Warlocks of Qarth. Dany was on a mission to recover her stolen baby dragons, and had to venture through a nightmare vision of possible futures to get there. The relevant part of that vision saw Dany enter a version of the Iron Throne room that had been burnt and blackened, and was coated in what looks like snow – though some viewers now argue it was ash.

If you watch the sequence again, it’s easy to see how the vision is a shifting one: at first Dany only sees white falling from the sky – a visual similar to what Arya sees when she wakes up in the horrific ashen aftermath of Dany’s siege. After that, as the vision expands in scope, it’s indeed clear that Dany is walking through snow, as the chill of the environment seems to visibly affect her. The next par tof the vision sees her reunited with Khal Drogo (Jason Momoa) and the son she had with him – a vision Dany must ultimately abandon in order to save her Dragons.

Knowing what we know now – and speculated may happen next – it’s easy to see how this vision of Dany’s had all the answers about her fate, all along. The Iron Throne room imagery seems like clear tease of both the Night King’s threat (the snow covering the throne), and Dany’s destruction of King’s Landing (the burned-out ceiling and raining ash). That’s a pretty ominous precedent, when you consider the next step in the vision: Could Dany’s reunion with Drogo and her son be the foreshadow of her death in this final episode?

The one person who may know the answer to that right now is Bran. Bran had his own vision in season 4 episode 2, “The Lion and the Rose”, when he touched a Weir Tree in the North and experienced the time-hopping vision of Three-Eyed Raven. Bran wasn’t used to the power yet, but fans now look back and notice one particular image in the montage: A solitary dragon shadow flying over King’s Landing. That vision accurately predicted that there would be only one of Daenerys’ dragons left (and the shadow is indeed Drogon’s), and that the dragon’s shadow would darken the skies of King’s Landing (and boy did that happen!).

So there you have it: fans complaining that this penultimate episode of Game of Thrones came out of nowhere simply need more Three-Eyed Raven perspective on things. It might be a good idea for you to rewatch both visions, so that you may be more prepared for how they set up Game of Thrones ending chapter and final character fates.

