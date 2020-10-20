John Stamos Wants To Play Chachi In Happy Days Reunion

✖

A Happy Days reunion is in the works, but John Stamos wants a chance to get in on the iconic TV series. Happy Days star (now Oscar-winning director) Ron Howard announced the special Happy Days event on Twitter, posting: "The most important election of our lifetimes is right around the corner and Wisconsin is a must-win swing state. So, I’m thrilled to announce a #HappyDaysReunion to support @WisDems on Oct 25. Chip in any amount to attend". John Stamos responded to that post with the comment, "Can I play Chachi?" Of course, that little friendly exchange between TV icons somehow managed to ignite some ire from other celebrities:

Yes, John Stamos jokingly(?) asking Ron Howard if he can play Chachi in this new Happy Days reunion brought original Chachi actor Scott Baio out of the woodwork. Baio took things from TV to real life with the biting quip, "Shouldn't you be taking care of Aunt Becky?" The jab is of course in reference to the legal troubles of Stamos' Full House co-star (and TV wife) Lori Loughlin in the college admissions cheating scandal. Unfortunately for Baio, fans seem more interested in bashing him, rather than Uncle Jesse.

In case you need more context: It wouldn't be at all surprising if Ron Howard didn't make Scott Baio a part of this Happy Days event. After all, Ron Howard is unabashedly political in his motivations to organize the event to benefit Wisconsin Democrats, while Scott Baio has been equally unabashed in his support of President Donald Trump. Seems Howard indeed needs a new Chachi - and now it would be hilarious to see John Stamos get the role.

The Happy Days Reunion takes place on October 25th.