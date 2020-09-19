Harley Quinn Showrunners Believe Full Voice Cast Returning for Season 3

✖

On Friday, HBO Max announced the third season renewal of DC Universe's original animated series Harley Quinn. The show won't return until at least late 2021, but fans should expect the whole crew to be along for the ride when it does. Speaking to ComicBook.com, the series' showrunners say they don't expect any of the show's voice actors to depart before the next season debuts. "If so, we are unaware of that," Patrick Schumacker says. "But everybody, from what we can tell, was really pleased with how everything turned out. The way that animation works, it's interesting and also a little bit terrifying at times, because it's not like live-action where you're locking people with contracts for many years before they get cast in the show. It's just done on an episode by episode basis. It's just, 'Hey, are you available?' But, at the same time, the time commitment is so different than in live-action that oftentimes, unless it's a completely terrible experience for someone, they're generally pretty receptive to coming back. So no one has explicitly told us that they will not be returning to the show."

Justin Halpern notes that if someone doesn't show up again in the next season, that was their choice and not because they were written out of the story, "If you see somebody who's no longer in the show that didn't die in an episode, that means they didn't want to come back," he says.

Despite his betrayal in the show's second season, Harley Quinn will even carve out a new role for Doctor Psycho, voiced by Tony Hale. "We love Doctor psycho," Schumacher says. "We love Tony Hale. We want Doctor Psycho to come back. But obviously, after what happened in season two, making him part of the crew still seems like a nonstarter. Figuring out ways to continue to incorporate him into the storylines, and is he someone who will be like the Hannibal Lecter character as a dark mentor behind bars to Harley and Ivy as they navigate their way through the story of season three, was one thought that we had. So yeah, we really want to get him back in the story."

The main cast of Harley Quinn includes Kaley Cuoco as Harley Quinn, Lake Bell as Poison Ivy, Alan Tudyk as Clayface, Tony Hale as Doctor Psycho, Ron Funches as King Shark, Jason Alexander as Sy Borgman, and J. B. Smoove as Frank the Plant. Harley Quinn's first two seasons are streaming now on HBO Max.