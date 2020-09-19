Harley Quinn Season 3 Will Give Doctor Psycho a New Role

✖

Doctor Psycho will be in a new role during Season 3 of Harley Quinn. Showrunner Patrick Schumacher talked to Comicbook.com about the upcoming salvo of episodes and people are wondering what will happen to all the members of Harley’s gang now. King Shark, Clayface, Ivy, and others are all so beloved by the fanbase. It would be tough to see any of them be sidelines permanently. However, the show has clearly demonstrated that they’re willing to bring a bunch of beloved Batman villains to their end. Last season along had a bunch of the rogues meeting their grizzly end at the hands of Harley’s friends. But, fear not, Psycho will be back in some way shape, or form.

“The other thing I think I could say is that, we love Doctor psycho, we love Tony Hale, we want Doctor Psycho to come back. But obviously after what happened in season two, making him part of the crew still seems like a nonstarter,” he explained. “Figuring out ways to continue to incorporate him into the storylines, and is he someone who will be sort of like the Hannibal Lecter character, as a sort of like dark mentor behind bars to Harley and Ivy as they navigate their way through the story of season three, was one thought that we had. So yeah, we really want to get him back in the story.”

The team obviously loves bringing obscure DC Comics characters to the small screen. Schumacker had to compliment Tom King for putting a spotlight on some lesser-known villains.

"All credit to Tom King for resurrecting Kite Man in the comics, because without that, we probably would not have made him such an integral part of the show," Schumacker admitted. "There plenty of other DC D-listers in the pool, so we're looking forward to that for sure. But we've been talking about Kite Man and kind of where he stands with the end of season 2 and the breakup. We don't want to completely cut ties. I'll probably piss a few people off by saying we hope Kite Man will return, because I know he's got his detractors, but we can say with 100 percent certainty that Kite Man will in no way be like a spoiler for Harley and Ivy's relationship. They're rock solid, they're a couple. But that doesn't mean that Kite Man won't exist in the show."

The showrunners revealed this week that the show was unlikely to return before 2021.

“We were aiming for late 2021 all the way back in like the spring when there was first an inkling that a season three could be a reality,” Schumacker shared. "These conversations that were happening that were sort of well above our pay grade have been going... it had been very extensive."

"We don't know all the details of them, but we know it's been an ongoing conversation. It's been very difficult to be vague online while also being optimistic," Schumacker continued. "Because there's a ton of people out there that contact us on the regular, just wanting to know like, 'Is there going to be season three?' and all we can kind of say up until now is, 'Keep the faith that we feel pretty good about it,' which was the truth, but we never... up until [Wednesday], the deal was not done. But I think what Justin is saying it's probably at the earliest late 2021."

