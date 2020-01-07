Jon Kasdan Teases Work Beginning on Willow TV Series

Earlier this year it was revealed that Lucasfilm’s Willow, the high-fantasy film produced by the company in the late 80s, would finally be getting a follow-up. The sequel won’t be hitting theaters, or even be a feature film at all though, instead the next chapter to the fantasy will be a TV series exclusively streaming on the Disney+ platform. News of the series was first revealed thanks to director Ron Howard, who said that Solo: A Star Wars Story screenwriter Jon Kasdan had been hounding him about the movie while working in that galaxy far, far away. Now Kasdan has a proper update on the series which should excite fans.

In a new update, it seems that things are moving along for the Willow series, previously said to just be in the negotiations stage. Kasdan took to Twitter to reveal that the Writer’s room is officially going for the series. While the writer didn’t reveal who would be joining him in the office for the series, with the room assembled it can only be a matter of time before casting begins on the follow-up.

The office is open. pic.twitter.com/wty5ENi3He — Jon Kasdan (@JonKasdan) January 6, 2020

Willow was an epic fantasy film released in 1988, written by George Lucas himself and directed by Howard. Starring Warwick Davis and Val Kilmer, the film told the story of young Willow (Davis) who happens upon the abandoned baby Elora Danan. Danan is the focal point of an ancient prophecy that will see her bring about the end of the wicked Queen Bavmorda. The film was a modest hit upon release, though not exactly reaching Star Wars levels of success at the global box office. It has gone on to become a fan favorite in many circles.

“I think it’d be a great way to go,” Howard previously said about the Willow TV series. “In fact, George always talked about the possibility of a Willow series, and it’d be great and more intimate, and built around that character and some of the others. And Jon Kasdan has, I think, an inspired take on it and it could be really, really cool.”

Speaking with ComicBook.com while promoting Solo: A Star Wars Story, Howard said he wouldn’t call the series “Willow 2,” revealing that it would focus primarily on the Elora Danan character with Davis’ Willow having a “significant” presence in the story. The director also said at the time that he thought a lot about Willow while making his Star Wars movie ranging from character beats to action, even to the humor in that film.

