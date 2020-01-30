Chris Wood Comes to Legacies in “Kai Parker Screwed Us” Photos

The CW has released photos for “Kai Parker Screwed Us”, the upcoming twelfth episode of Legacies second season. The episode will see the return of Supergirl star Chris Wood as he reprises a role he first originated on The Vampire Diaries – Kai Parker. The fan-favorite character is one that many have hoped to see appear on The Vampire Diaries spinoff series and they will get their wish with the wicked character seeming to turn his attention to his nieces, Lizzie and Josie Salzman.

A somewhat controversial character in The Vampire Diaries universe, Kai Parker famously murdered his pregnant twin sister Jo (Jodi Lyn O’Keefe) on her wedding day – her twins were saved thanks to magic. He later put Elena (Nina Dobrev) in a sleeping spell which linked her very life to that of her best friend Bonnie (Kat Graham). The last time Kai was seen on that series, he was banished to a prison world and left to suffer alone for all eternity. Turns out that suffering wasn’t so eternal after all. You can check out the synopsis for the episode below.

CHRIS WOOD RETURNS AS THE VILLAINOUS KAI PARKER — When a series of events leads Josie (Kaylee Bryant), Lizzie (Jenny Boyd) and Alaric (Matthew Davis) to the prison world, they come face to face with the twins’ evil uncle Kai (guest star Chris Wood).

The return of Kai and of Wood is one that series creator Julie Plec has talked about almost since the series’ debut, given the significance of the character when it comes to the lives and fate of both Josie and Lizzie as they are members of the same Gemini coven Kai and his sister were – meaning that the twins will have to “Merge” together when they turn 22 years old. This will involve the twins combining their powers, leading to the stronger twin absorbing and killing the weaker one.

“It’s so rude of me and so presumptuous, but I am just going to keep layering in Kai Parker until Chris Wood feels like he’s got no choice but to come back and play in our sandbox,” showrunner Julie Plec previously said. “I would love nothing more than to see that character again. I think he’d drop perfectly into this story line, even if we just got to see him in one episode. I’m going to keep my fingers crossed and hope that I can make that work out one of these days.”

Are you excited to see Wood return to the world of The Vampire Diaries on Legacies? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Legacies airs Thursdays at 9/8c on The CW.

Josie

Kai

Josie

Josie and Alaric

Alaric

Sebastian and Lizzie

Sebastian

Josie

Sebastian and Alaric

Lizzie, Alaric, and Josie

Sebastian

A family chat

Lizzie

Alaric