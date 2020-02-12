Lucifer Season 5 Set Video Released

The fifth and final season of Lucifer is getting closer and closer and as it does, more and more information about the beloved Netflix series becomes known as well. We know that the final season will see the appearance of God, Amenadiel go to Hell, the return of Eve, a 1940s noir-themed episode, and a musical episode as well. Now, thanks to new set video from production on the series, we also know that the adventures of season five may be taking everyone’s favorite devil to high school — or at least see him dancing with football players and cheerleaders.

As spotted in a post to r/lucifer on Reddit, the series apparently did some filming at a high school and one of the students captured some of the action on video. In the short clip that was originally shared to TikTok, it appears that Lucifer (Tom Ellis) and Dan (Kevin Alejandro) are dancing on a football field with players and cheerleaders. There are some other things in the video, but most of it appears to be moments of the cast between takes as well as Ellis meeting the young man taking the video.

As for the context of this video, some fans speculate that it could be part of that musical episode which was announced back in January. While music has long been a part of Lucifer, the final season will see an honest-to-goodness musical episode, titled “Bloody Celestial Karaoke Jam”. According to showrunners Ildy Modrovich and Joe Henderson, a musical episode is something that they’ve long wanted to on the series. They just needed a valid reason.

“We wanted to have a real grounded story reason why they’re singing and dancing, and not just, ‘Oh, this is going to be the one where everybody sings and dances,’” Modrovich said. “It’s been a little game of Tetris [planning the episode] but it’s super fun. It’s going to be amazing. It’s going to be just such a bucket list thing for me.”

While details about the musical episode are few — and indeed, it may turn out that whatever was being shot in this set video has nothing to do with the musical at all — we do know a bit more about another episode that will feature music this season, that previously mentioned 1940s-set episode.

That episode, which will be the fourth of the final season, reportedly will contain only two song performances and not a full plot built around singing and dancing. Even with that being the case, the noir episode should be highly entertaining for fans as it will offer an alternate version of Lucifer and Mazikeen (Lesley-Ann Brandt) singing together. The rest of the cast will also be part of that episode but won’t be playing the characters fans are most familiar with in the series given its past setting.

“I can’t tease too much!” Ellis said previously about the episode. “I would say on this episode, we take a trip down memory lane with Lucifer. We tell a story that answers the question a lot of fans have been asking actually.”

“It’s always fun to film the music stuff, you know?” Ellis added. “It’s been a really nice element of the show that came in season one and [we’ve] sort of run with it since. But the nice thing is it’s not just Lucifer who sings these days.”

Lucifer‘s first four seasons are streaming now on Netflix. The fifth and final season, which will be split into two parts, is set for release sometime this year.