Kurt Sutter ‘Gassing Up’ for ‘Mayans MC’ Premiere and so Are Fans

Kurt Sutter is “gassing up” for the Mayans MC premiere, and Sons of Anarchy fans are joining in with him.

In a new post, the creator of the two series’ expressed his excitement for season one of the new show by sharing a new promo.

He then asked fan “who’s riding with us?” To which many replied with a resounding “I am!”

“Seems like we’ve been waiting forever for [Mayans MC] to start,” one fan said. “Missing the premiere after all this time would be pretty damn stupid.”

“I am so there! Never missed an episode of [Sons of Anarchy] and won’t miss [one] of [Mayans MC] for sure,” another fan wrote. “[Kurt Sutter,] Thank you for being a kicka— Man!!”

I have been waiting for this! Just rewatched the ENTIRE #sonsofanarchy series. Can’t wait to get immersed in the @MayansFX world. — Kelly Stanphill (@kellywhoLA) July 10, 2018

“This is going to be some ride. If its anything like Sons of Anarchy,” someone else commented. “Better hold on to my motorcycle really tight.”

Bro, just got a 1200cc and I was inspired to get it by Sons basically you my man, thanks for showing me the way brother! — RustyShotgun♏ (@RustyShotgun420) July 10, 2018

Earlier this year, Sutter spoke to Tom Arnold about the new series, as well as plans to branch out into other spinoffs as well.

“I have a sense of ‘Sons’ being four chapters. If ‘Sons’ was the first chapter then I see the Mayans as the second chapter. It’s present day…” Sutter said.

He also confirmed that, while Mayans MC takes place two years later, the events during the Sons of Anarchy series finale would be referenced.

“We’re going to play the reality of that last day and the events that happened with who he killed that day and the impact and perhaps the trickle down that may have had on Northern Cali,” Sutter explained. “So it won’t have a direct impact on the Mayans but we make reference to it in the pilot so that we play the reality of it.”

He later said that one of the chapters of the Sons of Anarchy saga could possibly involve a prequel story of some kind.

“I think at some point we’ll find a way to shine a little light on perhaps on John Teller’s manuscript, if the Mayans, if we’re lucky enough to continue and then what I would do is not directly but I would use that as a potential launching point to do the prequel,” Sutter detailed.

“The First 9 — it would begin in Vietnam with John Teller and Piney Winston and it would be about them coming back to America and ideally to do each episode have a new member join but end it at the end of that so that maybe at that point Gemma’s there but it’s before Jax is born,” he continued. “I don’t want to step on the mythology that we know but we kind of lay track to the beginning and then stop.”

While other spinoffs are likely years away, fans can catch the premiere of Mayans MC on Sept. 4 on FX.