Unfrosted: Jerry Seinfeld's New Movie Features A Crossover With This Beloved TV Series

Jerry Seinfeld's new Netflix movie Unfrosted has a scene that will definitely get viewers buzzing, as it features a crossover cameo from one of the most acclaimed and popular TV series in recent years.

Obviously, explaining what happens will require some SPOILERS for Unfrosted!

The story of Unfrosted sees Seinfeld playing "Bob Cabana" a top executive at Kellogg's, who gets into a breakfast food arms race with rival Marjorie Post (Amy Schumer) of Post cereals. Even when the Kellogg team got their big breakthrough by inventing a breakfast pastry that could be stored on shelves, they still had no idea what to name it or how to market it.

So they called in the experts.

Unfrosted's Mad Men Cameo Explained

(Photo: Netflix)

In a hilarious crossover scene, Bob Cabana, his boss Edsel Kellogg III (Jim Gaffigan) and lead research scientist Donna Stankowski (Melissa McCarthy) meet with the Mad Men gang from Sterling Cooper for a marketing pitch, which is led by Don Draper (Jon Hamm), with Roger Sterling (John Slattery) sitting in as his wing-man.

We get a classic Mad Men Don Draper pitch scene (if you know you know...), only in the comedic stylings of Unfrosted, Don goes way over the top with his idea, naming the breakfast pastry the "Jelle Jolie," with marketing poster concepts using scantily-clad pin-up girls to sexualize the product. It's a spot-on send-up when Gaffigan's Ed Kellogg insists they are a family-friendly cereal company, and Don bullies them into either getting provocative or being irrelevant, while Roger not-so-subtly suggests that their sad little Michigan town could use a little more sexy seduction – that he is happy to provide himself.

Unfrosted is set in the year 1963, which is the same time period in which Mad Men Season 3 takes place. Funny enough, it was in that third season that both Don and Roger saw their tomcat ways cause trouble in their respective marriages – ultimately ending Don's. Unfrosted makes sure to let poke fun of the Mad Men bravado, with McCarthy's character calling B.S. on Don's line that "His pleasure is her pleasure too."

There's been some buzz about this Mad Men crossover with Unfrosted – and not all of it positive. That said, Seinfeld's film doesn't make it a mystery that it is playing fast and loose with history and reality, routinely leaning into absurdist and/or slapstick comedy. This Mad Men bit is some pretty good satire comedy, while never losing the silly spirit of the overall film. What's there to be mad about?

Unfrosted is now streaming on Netflix.