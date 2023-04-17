Moon Girl & Devil Dinosaur: Another Major MCU Star Cameos in Marvel Series

A week after Laurence Fishburne pulled double duty on Moon Girl & Devil Dinosaur, bringing his version of Bill Foster to life once again on the fan-favorite animated series, another actor from the Marvel Cinematic Universe got in on the animated fun. In last week's episode of Moon Girl, which airs on Disney Channel and Disney+, How I Met Your Mother star Cobie Smulders returned to reprise her role as Maria Hill. The SHIELD agent has appeared in numerous MCU projects already, and Smulders is set to reprise it again in Secret Invasion, which will drop on Disney+ later this year.

Smulders, as Hill, is one of the most prolific Marvel actors whose character is still appearing regularly. She previously appeared in Marvel's The Avengers, Avengers: Age of Ultron, Marvel's Agents of SHIELD, Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame, and Spider-Man: Far From Home. She is expected to appear in The Marvels.

You can see a screenshot from her appearance below.

The episode, titled "OMG Issue #1," dropped on Disney+ last week, but will apparently not air on broadcast until April 29th, giving fans who want to see it in its Disney Channel glory a chance to do so. The episode is the penultimate one of the first season, with a second season expected but not yet guaranteed. In it, both Moon Girl and her friend Casey geek out over meeting the SHIELD legend. While Maria seems fine with Lunella/Moon Girl's affection, she ultimately has enough of Casey, and blocks her number, seemingly suggesting she won't be back in a week for the season finale.

While the characters are voiced by the same actors as their big-budget movie counterparts, that doesn't mean the animated series takes place in the same world. Marvel's multiverse, and the idea of doppelgangers, many (but not all) of whom are played by the same actors across universes, means that the series can have their cake and eat it too, in terms of guest appearances.

You can see Moon Girl & Devil Dinosaur on Disney+ now, or watch it on the Disney Channel on Saturday mornings at 10 a.m. ET/PT.