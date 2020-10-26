Moon Knight: Oscar Isaac's Casting Has Fans Nerding Out
In the past few months, Disney+ has been on a tear with its casting news, and it seems another bombshell has dropped for the streaming service. It wasn't long ago fans learned the stars who would play She-Hulk and Ms. Marvel in their own Marvel TV shows. Now, it turns out Moon Knight is circling its lead cast, and Oscar Isaac is set to don the hero's costume.
The report went live earlier today when trades like Deadline said Isaac was finalizing details to head up Moon Knight. The negotiations will take Isaac from his Star Wars tenure under Disney to the promised land that is the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
The report also says Isaac will be joined on set by Jeremy Slater to write Moon Knight. Fans will be familiar with the writer given his work on Netflix's Umbrella Academy which has two seasons under its belt. There is no other talent attached to the series at this time, but reports suggest executives are eager to get these Marvel series underway.
After all, Moon Knight is one of three Marvel shows in development at Disney+ right now. She-Hulk and Ms. Marvel are making progress with their hires. Tatiana Maslany is expected to play She-Hulk while newcomer Iman Vellani oversees Kamala Khan. WandaVision is also being handled by Disney+ ahead of its late 2020 debut. Other shows like The Falcon and The Winter Soldier are well into production under Disney+ alongside Loki.
As for Isaac, his filmography speaks for itself, so fans are eager to see what he can do within the MCU. You can check out reactions to his casting below as comic book lovers and film buffs are weighing in on the surprise announcement:
What do you make of this latest casting update? Does Isaac fit the role of Moon Knight? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.
Fingers Crossed
Didn’t think we’d see Oscar Isaac in a comic book role ever again, but him as Moon Knight is perfect.
Hopefully the show is on the same level as Daredevil so he can have great material to work with. pic.twitter.com/ywSBbrwHNR— Walt (@UberKryptonian) October 26, 2020
Spot-on Crew
Marvel has been knocking its castings out the park lately! Tatiana Maslany, Iman Vellani and Oscar Isaac are all PERFECTION pic.twitter.com/FloBhy7UaX— hOLIween ᵇˡᵐ 🦇 (@starforcebinary) October 26, 2020
Oh, I See
Whoever decided to announce "Oscar Isaac in talks to play Marvel's #MoonKnight" on the same day as NASA announcing "Moon is wet"...
...well played. pic.twitter.com/dm4oOJNtVA— Seán We Do In The Shadows (@TheSonicScrew) October 26, 2020
Point Made
I mean if you’re not excited for Oscar Isaac to deliver a character like this then we can’t be friends pic.twitter.com/WZF0Pgf2Cl— Brian Stromberg (@strombergbt) October 26, 2020
Read It and Weep
WAIT OSCAR ISAAC HAS OFFICIALLY BEEN CAST AS MOON KNIGHT pic.twitter.com/b4sGbCK2qH— Daily Moon Knight (@Earth_616_) October 26, 2020
It Is, Indeed
HOLY SH-T. Ladies and gentlemen...we have our Moon Knight. And it’s Oscar Isaac. What a plot twist. Hell of a casting...wow. pic.twitter.com/h13yR3qxFl— TASK the Ol’ Nerdy Bastard #BlackLivesMatter (@UpToTASK) October 26, 2020
Global Takeover
oscar isaac as moon knight world domination pic.twitter.com/meuPhYNtO9— nico (@negativnicx) October 26, 2020
Don't Tap Just Yet
If they don’t let Oscar Isaac say this exact line then I’m tapping out of the MCU for good pic.twitter.com/wCLTwwqjCH— Patatouille’s Ghost (@naansecular) October 26, 2020