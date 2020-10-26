Moon Knight: Oscar Isaac's Casting Has Fans Nerding Out

In the past few months, Disney+ has been on a tear with its casting news, and it seems another bombshell has dropped for the streaming service. It wasn't long ago fans learned the stars who would play She-Hulk and Ms. Marvel in their own Marvel TV shows. Now, it turns out Moon Knight is circling its lead cast, and Oscar Isaac is set to don the hero's costume.

The report went live earlier today when trades like Deadline said Isaac was finalizing details to head up Moon Knight. The negotiations will take Isaac from his Star Wars tenure under Disney to the promised land that is the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The report also says Isaac will be joined on set by Jeremy Slater to write Moon Knight. Fans will be familiar with the writer given his work on Netflix's Umbrella Academy which has two seasons under its belt. There is no other talent attached to the series at this time, but reports suggest executives are eager to get these Marvel series underway.

After all, Moon Knight is one of three Marvel shows in development at Disney+ right now. She-Hulk and Ms. Marvel are making progress with their hires. Tatiana Maslany is expected to play She-Hulk while newcomer Iman Vellani oversees Kamala Khan. WandaVision is also being handled by Disney+ ahead of its late 2020 debut. Other shows like The Falcon and The Winter Soldier are well into production under Disney+ alongside Loki.

As for Isaac, his filmography speaks for itself, so fans are eager to see what he can do within the MCU. You can check out reactions to his casting below as comic book lovers and film buffs are weighing in on the surprise announcement:

What do you make of this latest casting update? Does Isaac fit the role of Moon Knight? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.