She-Hulk Casts Tatiana Maslany as MCU’s Jennifer Walters

It looks like Marvel and Disney have finally found the right actress to play Jennifer Walters, aka She-Hulk, in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Emmy-winning actress Tatiana Maslany, best known for her starring turn in Orphan Black, has been tapped to play the titular character in the She-Hulk TV series, set to be released on Disney+. Kat Coiro had already been hired to direct multiple episodes of the series, while Jessica Gao will lead the writers room and serve as showrunner.

She-Hulk is going to follow Jennifer Walters, who is the cousin of Bruce Banner, aka The Hulk. Jennifer, a lawyer, gets a blood transfusion from Bruce, which ultimately gives her similar powers. Unlike most versions of the Hulk, however, Jennifer remains intelligent and in control when she hulks out.

Mark Ruffalo's Hulk in the MCU, known affectionately as Professor Hulk, is in a similar situation to Jennifer. He's constantly in his Hulk form, but he's still his genius self 100% of the time. There has been no word as to when this She-Hulk series will take place in the MCU timeline, but if it's after the events of Avengers: Endgame, expect to see the Hulk version of Ruffalo make an appearance.

Before nabbing the role of Jennifer Walters, Maslany starred on BBC America's Orphan Black for five seasons. She was nominated for three Emmys and one Golden Globe over the course of the show's five-year run, taking home the Emmy in 2016. Most recently, Maslany starred in HBO's Perry Mason opposite Matthew Rhys.

She-Hulk is one of many TV projects in development at Disney+ from Marvel Studios. WandaVision is the first of these projects expected to be released on the streaming service, arriving later this year. The Falcon and the Winter Soldier was originally slated to debut in August, but a shutdown of the production due to COVID-19 changed those plans. Other shows in the works include Ms. Marvel, Loki, and Moon Knight.

