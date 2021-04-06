Mythic Quest Releasing Bonus Episode Ahead of Season 2 Premiere

✖

The team behind everyone's favorite fake video game are returning to TV a little bit sooner than expected. Season 2 of the hit workplace comedy Mythic Quest is set to debut on Apple TV+ on May 7th, but the series is actually going to be releasing a bonus episode ahead of the upcoming premiere. On Tuesday, Apple announced that a new special called Mythic Quest: Everlight will be released on the streaming service on April 16th, a few weeks before the beginning of Season 2.

After the pandemic shut things down last year, Mythic Quest released a thoughtful bonus episode about the struggles of adjusting to life at home. The show is now returning with what feels a bit like a sequel to that, an episode about the challenges and hope that come with returning to work.

Series star, co-creator, and producer Rob McElhenney directed Mythic Quest: Everlight, which was written by co-star Ashly Burch. The episode sees all of the major characters on their first day back in the office, taking part in an annual role-playing party. Academy award-winning actor Anthony Hopkins lends his voice to the new episode/

"‘Everlight’ is a special episode that addresses the practical and emotional difficulties of returning to normalcy,” said McElhenney. "It's full of hope and joy and optimism for a bright future. Ahead of our upcoming second season, we felt it was the perfect way (and the perfect time) to invite the audience back into the world of 'Mythic Quest.’"

“Rob and the entire Mythic Quest team have created a beloved cast of characters that have struck a chord with audiences around the world,” said Matt Cherniss, Apple TV+’s head of programming. “After hitting it out of the park with their extraordinary 'Quarantine' special episode, we couldn’t wait for viewers to experience their unique take on another topical and universally relatable moment — returning to the office — ahead of the season two launch on May 7.”

Mythic Quest: Everlight will debut on Apple TV+ on April 16th. Season 2 of Mythic Quest will premiere on May 7th.