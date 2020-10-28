The CW Developing Nancy Drew Spinoff Series Tom Swift

✖

The CW is going all-in on the world of Nancy Drew. On Wednesday, it was announced (via TVLine) that the network will be developing a spinoff of the hit series, which will be centered around the iconic inventor Tom Swift. The series will be reimagining Swift for a new era, depicting the character as a Black gay man, as opposed to the white, blonde, and straight character he is traditionally portrayed as in the original book series. The goal is reportedly to have Tom Swift debut in an episode of Nancy Drew's second season, with Tom crashing one of Nancy's investigations. The Tom Swift book series hails from Stratemeyer Syndicate, which publishes Nancy Drew, the Hardy Boys, and the Bobbsey Twins.

Tom Swift would follow the “serialized adventures of the billionaire inventor who is thrust into a world of sci-fi conspiracy and unexplained phenomena after the shocking disappearance of his father. Tom takes to the road on a quest to unravel the truth, leaving behind the comforts of his usual moneyed lifestyle, all while fighting to stay one step ahead of an Illuminati-scale group hell-bent on stopping him. Tom’s missions will require his genius and flair for innovation guided by love, romance, friendship and the mysteries of the universe yet-unsolved.”

The Tom Swift series will be written and executive produced by Nancy Drew showrunner Melina Hsu Taylor and co-creator Noga Landau, who co-created the series with Empire's Cameron Johnson. The project also hails from Nancy Drew producers Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage.

The Tom Swift series first began to be published in 1910, and encompasses more than 100 volumes. The books have been translated into many languages and have sold more than 30 million copies worldwide. There have been multiple attempts to adapt Tom Swift into live-action, with the only successful adaptation being a 1983 television special, The Tom Swift and Linda Craig Mystery Hour.

Nancy Drew is expected to return with new episodes in 2021 on The CW.