One of the most iconic food competitions in TV history is making a comeback, this time releasing new episodes on Netflix. The Iron Chef franchise is returning to television this summer. Mark Dacasos is back as The Chairman in Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend, a new, potentially more intense spin on the classic competition series. Five Iron Chefs will be challenged by new opponents who are hoping to leave their marks on the culinary competition world.

Netflix officially announced the new Iron Chef series on Monday, releasing a short teaser for what's to come. Dacasos is featured in the teaser alongside hosts Alton Brown and Kristen Kish. You can take a look at the teaser in its entirety below.

Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend's first season will consist of eight episodes total. The most successful challenger in the competition will be given the opportunity to return for a grand finale and attempt to earn the Iron Legend title. At this time, the identities of the five new Iron Chefs have not been revealed. The first season will debut on Netflix on June 15th.

You can check out Netflix's official synopsis for Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend below.

"The legendary Iron Chef series is reborn with a supersized approach to the ground-breaking culinary competition that started it all. It's been called the toughest culinary challenge a chef will ever experience. This is where world-class cuisine meets high-octane sports. Five new trailblazing Iron Chefs will welcome brave Challenger Chefs to the reimagined Kitchen Stadium, where they'll face off and be pushed to the limits of endurance and creativity, as they cook up extraordinary culinary creations. The competition's most successful Challenger will return to battle in a grand finale for the chance to be named the first ever Iron Legend."

The new Iron Chef series is executive produced by Eytan Keller, Daniel Calin, and Ross Weintraub. The series is produced by Keller Productions, in association with 3 Ball Productions.

