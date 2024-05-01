Dead Boy Detectives Creators Reveal Hopes for Potential Season 2

Netflix's new The Sandman spinoff series, Dead Boy Detectives debuted just last week on the platform, bringing viewers along as Edwin Paine and Charles Rowland, the titular detectives, work to solve supernatural mysteries while avoiding Death themselves. The first season of the series took viewers and its characters on quite the journey and co-showrunners Steve. Yockey and Beth Schwartz are already looking towards where to take things should the series get a second season. Speaking with Deadline, the showrunners said that they are hopeful for a second season and feel like they've not yet found a limit as to how far they can go with the story.

"I think there's not a limit that we found yet to how far we could go, but that's a very brash answer," Yockey said. "I would say we've had some really, really good conversations about what a second season would look like. The cool thing about the show is because it has the overriding season arcs but also a case of the week, it has the kind of legs where it can just keep going. So, we hope we get that opportunity.

"We ended the season specifically to set up a Season 2 because all our characters re going back to London and the agency has expanded, "Schwartz said. "Just all the fun and the new dynamics that we could explore in Season 2 would be really, really exciting for us."

What Is Dead Boy Detectives About?

Do you have a pesky ghost haunting you? Has a demon stolen your core memories? You may want to ring the Dead Boy Detectives. Meet Edwin Payne (George Rexstrew) and Charles Rowland (Jayden Revri), "the brains" and "the brawn" behind the Dead Boy Detectives agency. Teenagers born decades apart who find each other only in death, Edwin and Charles are best friends and ghosts... who solve mysteries. They will do anything to stick together – including escaping evil witches, Hell, and Death herself. With the help of a clairvoyant named Crystal (Kassius Nelson) and her friend Niko (Yuyu Kitamura), they are able to crack some of the mortal realm's most mystifying paranormal cases.

Based on the beloved comic series from Neil Gaiman, Dead Boy Detectives was developed for television by Steve Yockey, who wrote the first episode and serves as showrunner alongside Beth Schwartz as co-showrunner. Greg Berlanti, Yockey, Schwartz, Jeremy Carver, Sarah Schechter, Leigh London Redman and Gaiman serve as executive producers of the series from Berlanti Productions and Warner Bros. Television.

Do You Need To Watch The Sandman Before Dead Boy Detectives?

While Dead Boy Detectives has connections to The Sandman, there is no homework required to get in on the new series.

"Well, I think that you don't need to do any homework for the show, and I feel like it's more fun," Schwartz explained when speaking to ComicBook.com. "I don't know, everyone's different, but I think it's more fun not to do anything before you see it. So, you can be surprised and then you can go back and watch Sandman and read the comics after."

"And we are true to the boys' origins and how they started the detective agency and Crystal's backstory," Yockey added. "But the rest of it is us kind of taking things from the comic books and sort of re-appropriating them, re-imagining them so that people who are familiar with the comic books will get to have those kind of like, 'Oh, I recognize this, moment.' ... But regular people can just watch the show."

Dead Boy Detectives is now streaming on Netflix.