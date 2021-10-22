Netflix Squid Game Funko Pop Pre-Orders Are Available Now

Squid Game has become Netflix’s biggest ever hit, destroying the previous record for views and delivering huge revenues in the process. The most remarkable thing is that the success of Squid Game was that it was such a surprise. Few would have imagined that this Korean thriller about cash-strapped adults playing deadly children’s games would have been such a phenomenon, but here we are. Funko probably didn’t have a crystal ball for Squid Game, so we’re guessing they fast-tracked these new Pops to get in on it before the hype died down.

Whatever the case, Squid Game is an ideal subject for the Funko Pop treatment (and Halloween) given the costumes worn by the participants and the masked soldiers, so they made the figures a reality. Pre-orders for the wave of Squid Game Funko Pops are live now here at Entertainment Earth, here at Walmart, and here on Amazon. and it includes the following figures:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Squid Game Red Soldier with Mask Pop

Abdul Ali 199 Pop

Kang Sae-byeok 067 Pop

Oh Il-nam 001 Pop

Cho Sang-Woo 218 Pop

Seong Gi-Hun 456 Pop

Walmart and the Funko Shop will have the exclusives pictured above. Look for Walmart’s exclusive to arrive here at some point – hopefully today.

Of course, the question is will Squid Game get a season 2? It would be hard to imagine Netflix passing up the opportunity. Series creator Hwang Dong-hyuk recently had this to say about Squid Game’s future:

“But there are some other stories in the series that have not been addressed. For example, the story of the police officer and the story of his brother, the Front Man. So if I end up creating season two, I’d like to explore that storyline – what is going on between those two brothers?,” he said in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

The writer added, “And then I could also go into the story of that recruiter in the suit who plays the game of ddakji with Gi-hun and gives him the card in the first episode. And, of course, we could go with Gi-hun’s story as he turns back, and explore more about how he’s going to navigate through his reckoning with the people who are designing the games. So, I don’t know yet, but I’ll just say there are a lot of possibilities out there for season two storylines.”

The first season of Squid Game is now streaming on Netflix.