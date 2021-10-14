Squid Game Costumes Are Thriving Ahead of Halloween

Squid Game has become the most popular premiere in Netflix’s history, with the streaming service touting that over one-hundred million viewers have dived into the series that presents deadly childrens’ games that participants take part in to clear themselves of some heavy debt. With the popularity of the series around the world continuing to grow, it certainly should be no surprise that the live-action drama is affecting Halloween sales, with costumes for both the participants and the masked soldiers running the game flying off the virtual shelves and setting the stage for a spooky season honoring the Netflix series.

In recent interviews, the director of Squid Game was unsure as to whether or not the series would return for a season two, though based on the insane popularity of the first, it would be no shock to see it return to Netflix in the future. In terms of the costumes from the series itself, two major outlets were noted when it came to the number of items that were being sold to help Halloween goers in Amazon and Etsy. Amazon itself has the tracksuits of participants of the Squid Game being a top seller for the digital outlet, with Etsy noting that a number of independent sellers are creating vast numbers of costumes from the series, including using three-dimensional printers to recreate the terrifying head of the game.

Etsy Retailers at Green Light went into detail regarding how in-demand masks from Squid Game were in chatting with the outlet Retail Brew:

“We realized they would be in demand for Halloween this year, so we decided to allocate some resources and invest some money on our small 3D-printer farm,” wherein they also noted that demand for their merchandise has dramatically increased this year as a result of creating masks from Squid Game.

If you’re unfamiliar with Squid Game, and aren’t one of the over one hundred and ten million viewers who have seen it to date, Netflix’s official description of the series reads as such:

“Hundreds of cash-strapped players accept a strange invitation to compete in children’s games. Inside, a tempting prize awaits with deadly high stakes,”

