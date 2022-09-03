New The Winchesters Trailer Released

The CW has released a new trailer for The Winchesters, the network's upcoming Supernatural prequel. The series is set to debut on Tuesday, October 11th at 8/7c. The series will star Drake Rodger and Meg Donnelly as John and Mary Winchester with the series set to dive into their origin story as narrated by their adult son, Supernatural's Dean Winchester (Jensen Ackles).

"Before Same and Dean, there was John and Mary. Told from the perspective of Dean Winchester (Jensen Ackles), The Winchesters is the epic, untold love story of how John met Mary and how they put it all on the line to not only save their love, but the entire world," the series' official description reads.

According to Ackles, canon that was already established with John and Mary in Supernatural — particularly their lineage as members of the Men of Letters and a family of monster hunters — will be navigated in a unique way in the prequel series.

"That's kind of the exciting thing, in my opinion, is that the waypoints or the tentpoles that were established on the mothership, as we lovingly call it, those will get touched on," Ackles previously said. "But we'll get to those waypoints in a way that we probably didn't expect. And that's what we're really having fun with is, like, the story is coming together. It's not the washed version. It's not the sugar-coated version of how mom and dad met. This is like what really happened."

He continued, "But we do play into the moments that were discussed and that were talked about, just maybe in a slightly varied way that seems like, 'Whoa, wait, we knew that happened, but I didn't know that's why it happened or that's how it happened.'"

In addition to Ackles, Donnelly and Rodger, The Winchesters stars Bianca Kajilich as Millie Winchester, Demetria McKinney as Ada Monroe, Nida Khurshid as Latika Desai, and Jojo Fleites as Carlos Cervantez.

The Winchesters will debut on Tuesday, October 11th at 8/7c on The CW.

