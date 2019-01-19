Nina Dobrev Reveals if She Was Satisfied With ‘the Vampire Diaries’ Finale

It’s been nearly two years since The Vampire Diaries‘ series finale and despite The CW series’ universe having moved on to its latest chapter, Legacies, Nina Dobrev is still being asked how she feels about how everything ended. It turns out, she’s pleased.

During a recent appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Dobrev was asked if she is happy with the beloved series’ ending and Dobrev revealed that she is, especially since it gave her a chance to go back and say goodbye.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I think the show had a satisfying, awesome [ending] — for me it was great, because I got to go back and be a part of the finale, say goodbye and pay homage to the characters,” Dobrev revealed. “So, I was really happy with it, for sure.”

The Vampire Diaries debuted on September 10, 2009 and ran for eight total seasons. Loosely based on L.J. Smith’s book series of the same name, the series followed the life of Dobrev’s Elena Gilbert. A teenager who had just lost her parents in a car accident, Elena ends up in a love triangle with the Salvatore brothers Stefan (Paul Wesley) and Damon (Ian Somerhalder) who just so happen to be vampires. Over the course of the series run the story expanded to include the supernatural history of Mystic Falls, Virginia (the show’s fictional setting) as well as various townspeople — namely Elena’s friends and family, many of whom have supernatural ties themselves.

Dobrev ultimately left the series at the end of Season 6, causing the show to shift focus more to the relationship between the Salvatore brothers but returned for the finale in which Elena and Damon finally got their happy ending, though some fans of the series remain a little less than pleased that this ending came at the cost of high sacrifice for most of the remaining characters of the series — namely Stefan, who sacrifices himself to save them all.

In addition to revealing her satisfaction with the finale, Dobrev also admitted that she still has part of The Vampire Diaries with her — literally. Dobrev admitted that she had taken a souvenir from the set, but the actor wouldn’t reveal what she took.

“They’re gonna come to my house and take it back!” Dobrev said. “The executive producer/writer lives a block away from me, so…yeah, she might come to my house!”

Dobrev might not have to worry too much about that, though. The Vampire Diaries executive producer Julie Plec is currently pretty busy with the latest chapter in the show’s universe, Legacies. That series follows the daughter of Vampire Diaries antagonist Klaus Mikaelson, Hope (Danielle Rose Russell), a series that Plec told press during a visit to the Legacies set last year that she has high hopes for.

“I hope what they love is the familiarity and the nostalgia of the way that we tell these stories,” Plec said. “The way that we live, deeply rooted in emotion and friendship and love and all those great things. I hope what they appreciate is how new it feels tonally and so different from what we’ve done in the past as well. I think that the show we’re pushing humor a lot harder. We’re hoping, as you see in episodes to come, we really brought it out our tone. We’re embracing our inner comedians and having a lot of fun with that. We’ve never gotten to do that before. Just be blatantly funny. And then hopefully the monsters, I think, will get everybody excited but I can’t talk too much about those.”

The Vampire Diaries universe continues with Legacies, airing Thursday nights at 9 p.m. ET following episodes of Supernatural on The CW.