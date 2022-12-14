Party Down Revival Teaser and Premiere Date Revealed

Adam Scott, Jane Lynch, Ryan Hansen, Ken Marino, Megan Mullally, and Martin Starr are returning for a revival of the fan-favorite series Party Down, and Starz have revealed the premiere date for the series, along with a first teaser, giving fans a look at the actors back in their Party Down wardrobe. Like the return to the world of Veronica Mars in the 2010s, Party Down sees most of the characters in a pretty good place at the start of the revival, according to its official synopsis (which you can see below). But it doesn't take long for a little bad luck to throw the old Party Down team together again for a major event they hope can reverse their fortunes.

Party Down, a sitcom created and primarily written by John Enbom, Rob Thomas, Dan Etheridge and Paul Rudd, originally aired on Starz from 2009 to 2010. Not long after the series ended, Thomas, Enbom, and Etheridge went to work on iZombie together, while Thomas and his iZombie collaborator Diane Ruggiero-Wright also brought back Veronica Mars, their first cancelled-too-soon cult hit.

"After more than 10 years, we're excited to have the cast, many of whom are now hugely popular award-winning stars, return to don their pink bowties and head back to the party," Jeffrey Hirsch, President and CEO at STARZ, said when the return was announced. "The fan demand for a Party Down revival is clear and we look forward to what Rob, Paul, John, Dan and now Adam will do as they bring this special project and these hilarious characters back to life."

You can see the teaser below.

Ten years later, most of the Party Down catering team have moved on, including failed actor/bartender Henry Pollard, who has a new life as a high school teacher. He and the old gang briefly reunite at a party celebrating former waiter Kyle Bradway's big breakthrough, where they find old team leader Ron Donald is about to buy out the company, finally making himself the owner of Party Down.

But after unexpected misfortunes brings the old team back together, Henry finds himself again moonlighting as a bartender at Party Down to make ends meet, stoically enduring the procession of random parties and oddball guests. But when he meets Evie Adler, a successful movie executive who might be able to help revive his acting career, he finds himself considering if he could give his long-abandoned dreams one last chance.