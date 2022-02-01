Jennifer Garner Returning To TV In Fan-Favorite Series

Jennifer Garner is coming back to TV with a surprise role in a beloved show. Party Down is coming back on Starz and the Alias star is headlining a list of actors returning for the revival. Zoe Chao and Tyrel Jackson Williams will also be series regulars. James Marsden will also be a recurring guest on the series. Original members of the cast will also be along for the ride like Adam Scott and Ken Marino. Martin Star, Ryan Hansen, Jane Lynch and Megan Mullaly will be back too.

Garner’s character Evie will be a big movie studio producer who ends up crossing paths with Scott’s Henry Pollard. That meeting after a breakup will encourage her to see what’s out there. Fans had been clamoring for a return of this series for years and Starz decided to give it to them when they announced it last year. Rob Thomas is back as executive producer and Scott will serve as EP alongside his acting. Paul Rudd also gets to have an executive producing role too. Check out what Thomas had to say when the revival was announced.

He said in a statement, “At the end of 2019, the Party Down cast and producers were all reunited at a retrospective for the show hosted by Vulture. We had such a good time that we wanted to find a way to get the team back together again. The cast is so busy these days that finding a window where we can do it may require trigonometry, but we’re determined to make it happen.”

“After more than 10 years, we’re excited to have the cast, many of whom are now hugely popular award-winning stars, return to don their pink bowties and head back to the party,” echoed Jeffrey Hirsch, President and CEO at STARZ. “The fan demand for a ‘Party Down’ revival is clear and we look forward to what Rob, Paul, John, Dan and now Adam will do as they bring this special project and these hilarious characters back to life.”

Here’s a description of the series from Starz:

“The “Party Down” catering team consists of a handful of struggling dreamers stuck working for tips while struggling to get the life they really want. Each week, life passes before their eyes as they hover around the margins of a different little world (the parties they cater) for a few hours, mingle with its citizens, dabble with their little dramas, watch them, judge them, joke about them, envy them, and then move on.”

“These are the people who have passed up traditional, normal lives of work and family for a shot at their dreams and a chance to “be somebody.” With the exception of the ruefully jaded and cynical Henry, everyone on the crew assumes that life with “Party Down” isn’t the real thing – it’s just a brief stop before their bigger and better lives start.”

Are you happy to see Garner back on the small screen? Let us know down in the comments!