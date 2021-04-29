Peacemaker: James Gunn Says He Might Only Make TV Shows After Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

✖

James Gunn has toyed with the idea of focusing his creative energies on TV rather than film following the completion of Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 3, although reports that those were his plans are overstating it. Currently, Gunn is filming Peacemaker, a series that will serve as a follow-up to his upcoming DC film The Suicide Squad. He also has a Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, which is set to air on Disney+ and be filmed while Gunn is on the set for Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 3. The appeal of longer-form, serialized storytelling is a strong one, apparently, and that's why Gunn mused about doing more of it.

Gunn's comments were less definitive, and more bantering about possibilities. In the interview in question, he was talking about the freedom he got from the R-rating on The Suicide Squad -- which comes with a stigma in theatrical blockbusters. Not so on TV, really.

"I love doing Peacemaker," Gunn told Den of Geek. "I could see just making TV shows after Guardians 3. It’s a possibility."

Responding to articles that pounced on the comment, Gunn tweeted the clarification, "I mean, who knows! I'm open to whatever is most fulfilling, and storytelling in all its forms!"

“Peacemaker is an opportunity to delve into current world issues through the lens of this superhero/supervillain/and world’s biggest douchebag," Gunn said when the series was announced. "I’m excited to expand The Suicide Squad and bring this character from the DC film universe to the full breadth of a series. And of course, to be able to work again with John, Peter, and my friends at Warner Bros. is the icing on the cake.”

“I have said before that it has been a tremendous honor and an incredible opportunity to be part of The Suicide Squad and to work with James on what is going to be a fantastic movie," Cena said. "I am unbelievably excited to have the chance to team up with him again for Peacemaker. We can’t wait for fans to see this.”

Are you excited to see John Cena's take on Peacemaker? Do you think a move to prestige TV could be good for Gunn? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

The Suicide Squad will debut in theaters and on HBO Max on Friday, August 6th. Peacemaker is expected to debut on HBO Max in 2022.