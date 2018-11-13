‘Wynonna Earp’ Wins Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Show of 2018 Award at PCAs

The People’s Choice Awards were held last night, and one fan-favorite show made it home with a pretty big accolade.

SYFY’s Wynonna Earp took home the Sci-Fi/Fantasy Show of 2018 award at Sunday’s festivities. The series beat out a slew of other shows to take home the prize, including Supernatural, The Originals, The Expanse, and fellow winner Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments.

Videos by ComicBook.com

This PCA win marked a pretty major honor for Wynonna Earp — in part because the series wasn’t even on the original ballot.

“What makes it even more special is that it was a write-in, that’s like just insane,” Melanie Scrofano, who stars as the titular character, told E! News.

“Oh my god,” series creator Emily Andras echoed. “We love you guys. I can’t believe we’re here, still, this feels like an elaborate prank…Our fandom is amazing. They’re very inclusive, their whole thing is kindness and taking care of each other and…”

“They took care of us, today, they really did,” Katherine Barrell, who plays Nicole Haught, added.

Wynonna Earp follows a titular young woman of the same name, who is the great-granddaughter of gunslinger Wyatt Earp. As the first born, Wynonna is cursed with hunting the demons and other supernatural creatures that emerge in her small town, before they escape and bring wrath upon the world.

“SYFY encouraged us to lean into the comic book origins of the show, so we felt really free to take on more fantastical comic book elements and superhero elements,” Andras told ComicBook.com of season 2. “I just know, having been pregnant, that the fact that Wynonna was pregnant and fighting demons and kicking butt — and that was both Wynonna and Melanie — really does speak to someone who was a superhero to me. I feel like the kind of fortitude and mental strength it takes to take that on when you’re pregnant is extraordinary. I meant it almost more in a grounded way — any woman who’s doing that is truly a superhero.”

The series’ fandom is one of the most active on social media, arranging fan conventions around the show and raising money for LGBT charities. At the end of last year, “#WayHaught” — the pairing of Waverly Earp and Haught — was crowned one of Tumblr’s top ships of the year.

What do you think of Wynonna Earp‘s PCAs win? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below.

Wynonna Earp has been renewed for a fourth season, which is expected to debut sometime in 2019.