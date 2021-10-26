Popular CW Series Brings Latest Season to Netflix

The CW’s television shows have courted legions of fans, with franchises of all kinds of genres continuing to bring dramatic storylines and buzzworthy twists. If you’ve been waiting to catch up on some of them — particularly, the network’s soapy reboot of Dynasty — then you’re in luck. As of late last week, the fourth season of Dynasty is now available to stream on Netflix, giving viewers the opportunity to watch (or rewatch) the series ahead of its fifth season, which is expected to debut sometime during the 2021-2022 season.

Dynasty, which is based on the 1980s soap of the same name, follows two of America’s wealthiest families as they feud for control over their fortune and their children. The series has starred Elizabeth Gilles, Nathalie Kelley, Robert Christopher Riley, Sam Adegoke, Alan Dale, Elaine Hendrix, and Daniella Alonso.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I think, completely unbiasedly, just looking at the material and the vibe, this truly is the best season,” Hendrix explained in a previous interview with TVLine. “The cast has settled, we’re all very tight-knit, and the writers have had to get really creative because of the pandemic. There’s a lot more personal interaction between the characters. There isn’t as much of the glitz and glam to distract from that. But at the same time, it’s still Dynasty – the clothes are better, the cars are better, we’re all flying high.”

Dynasty is one of many of The CW’s shows that has been renewed for the 2021-2022 season, with some already beginning to air. These include Season 8 of The Flash, Season 7 of DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, Season 6 of Riverdale, All American, Charmed, Legacies, Roswell, New Mexico, and In the Dark have all been renewed for Season 4, and Batwoman, Stargirl, and Nancy Drew for Season 3, and Kung Fu, Superman & Lois, and Walker for Season 2.

“Though we’re just a few weeks into the new season, we wanted to get a strategic head start on next season with these early renewals, which allows our production teams to start laying out story arcs and hiring staff, and at the same time, continues to provide us with a strong, stable schedule to build on for next season,” The CW Chairman and CEO Mark Pedowitz said in a statement when the renewals were announced. “As The CW’s 2020-2021 season kicks into high gear, we are thrilled creatively with the direction of our first new shows out of the gate.”

What do you think of Season 4 of Dynasty now being available on Netflix? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!