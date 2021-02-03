The CW Renews The Flash, Batwoman, Riverdale, and 9 More for 2021-2022 Season

✖

The 2021 TV season is coming back into full swing, and viewers definitely have no shortage of returning shows to tune into week after week. Among those have been The CW's roster of fan-favorite shows, which have gradually begun to air new episodes over the past few weeks. On Wednesday, The CW confirmed that a lot of their programming will be back for more, renewing eleven returning shows for the 2021-2022 season. These include The Flash for Season 8, DC's Legends of Tomorrow for Season 7, Batwoman for Season 3, and Riverdale for Season 6. Dynasty has also been renewed for Season 5, All American, Charmed, Legacies, Roswell, New Mexico, and In the Dark have all been renewed for Season 4, and Nancy Drew has also been renewed for Season 3. Freshman hit Walker has also been renewed for a second season.

In addition, the network confirmed that it would be ordering additional episodes for its freshman series -- two more episodes for Superman & Lois, and five more episodes for Walker. Two more new shows from the network -- Kung Fu and The Republic of Sarah -- have yet to set release dates.

This provides a pretty clear indication of what The CW fans can expect going into the future, especially when coupled with the shows that will be wrapping up their storylines in the 2020-2021 season. Two installments set in the network's Arrowverse of shows will be airing their final seasons in the coming months, with Black Lightning ending with Season 4 and Supergirl ending with Season 6.

“Though we’re just a few weeks into the new season, we wanted to get a strategic head start on next season with these early renewals, which allows our production teams to start laying out story arcs and hiring staff, and at the same time, continues to provide us with a strong, stable schedule to build on for next season,” The CW Chairman and CEO Mark Pedowitz said in a statement. “As The CW’s 2020-2021 season kicks into high gear, we are thrilled creatively with the direction of our first new shows out of the gate, Walker and Superman & Lois, that we wanted to order the additional episodes to complete their first seasons, and we are particularly pleased with the huge success of the launch of Walker, which debuted as our most watched series premiere in 5 years.”

The network also has a lot of potential shows in development for the upcoming season, including (but not limited to) Black Lightning spinoff Painkiller, Nancy Drew spinoff Tom Swift, a prequel series for The 100, a live-action Powerpuff Girls reboot, and new shows surrounding DC Comics characters Yara Flor/Wonder Girl and Naomi.

