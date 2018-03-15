‘Riverdale’ Recap With Spoilers: “There Will Be Blood”

Jughead plots out his expose about Hiram as FP walks in. FP argues that Hiram is being helpful either way, but Jughead worries that Hiram is afraid of being exposed by the public.

Fred and Archie have dinner with the Lodges. Hiram and Hermione take Fred into another room.

Kevin tries to get Betty to get Chic to open up more. The two of them get an idea.

Chic talks to Kevin during a webcam session. Chic agrees to tell Kevin about himself.

Veronica tells Archie that her parents want Fred to run for mayor during Riverdale‘s upcoming special election.

On the car ride home, Archie asks Fred if he’s serious about running for mayor. Fred reveals that it’s something he’s always wanted to do, and that he would appreciate Hiram’s help with it all, but he would ultimately be running to help better the town.

Penelope and Cheryl meet with one of their lawyers who reveals that Clifford left them with a secret will. He announces that there will be a public reading of Clifford’s will tomorrow.

Hal tells Alice and Betty that he wants a divorce. He explains that Chic moving in was the last straw, and agrees to give Alice half of what Hiram paid for the Riverdale Register if they divorce. Alice is intrigued.

Hiram and Hermione convince Veronica to talk to Archie to try to convince Fred to run.

At school, Archie tells Jughead about the Lodges’ plan to have Fred run. He suggests that he give Jughead a piece of information — about Hiram buying Pop’s — so he can run an article to motivate Fred not to run. Jughead realizes that buying Pop’s is just another part of Hiram’s scheme — and everyone could be in danger.

Jughead meets with Betty and Alice. He explains that Hiram has been buying up undervalued land throughout the town, and that revealing the truth about Pop’s might angle the public perception against him.

Veronica calls Archie, trying to convince him to help gather signatures for Fred’s mayoral campaign. Archie declines, and Veronica hangs up as her parents watch nearby.

Betty comes home to find Polly and the twins meeting with Chic and Alice. Betty picks up one of the babies from Chic. Polly asks where Hal is, and if they’ll go to the will reading together.

Cheryl offers Toni an outfit for the will reading. Penelope walks in and criticizes Toni for being there.

Fred unearths a project he made in college, which shows the plans he had for Riverdale’s future. Veronica comes in and shows Fred an array of designs for his campaign.

Archie asks Veronica why she’s pushing Fred to run for mayor, and argues that Fred won’t be able to follow the Lodges’ every wish the way that Sierra did. Veronica agrees to lay off of it.

Clifford’s will reading begins. Half of his remaining assets will be left to anyone in Riverdale who can prove that they’re somehow related to the Blossoms. Alice barges in and accuses Hal of asking for a divorce just to cheat her out of the money.

Jughead asks Pop Tate if he sold the diner to Hiram. He confirms it, but asks that Jughead keep it a secret until Pop’s mom dies, because she wanted Pop to keep the diner in the family.

The will reading continues. The remaining half of the Blossom fortune will go to Cheryl, who walks up to the podium and starts making a speech. She asks that Riverdale stop fighting and tries to get along — only for Clifford to walk through the door.

Cheryl wakes up, thinking that the sight of Clifford was all a dream. She sees him walk through the door, but he introduces himself as Claudius, Clifford’s secret twin brother. Claudius explains that he ran away from home after worrying that Clifford would kill him through the Blossom family curse.

Polly talks to the rest of the Coopers about getting the blood test for the money. Chic reveals that he doesn’t want to do it, which Alice brushes off.

Veronica tells Hermione that she’s nervous about losing Archie in this fight to elect Fred to mayor. Hermione argues that it’s Veronica’s job to gently convince Archie to make the right decision, and hopefully not wreck their relationship in the process.

Betty and Kevin try to figure out a way to ask Chic about the blood tests. Chic gets on cam with Kevin, and starts to ask him about getting blood tests. Chic reveals that he used to get them done once a week as part of the bad crew he used to run with. Chic notices that Kevin is paying attention to someone off camera and calls him out for it. Kevin panics, shutting down the laptop and arguing that he won’t help Betty with this anymore, because Chic seems like a nice guy.

Jughead and Archie talk about what Hiram is up to. Archie decides to meet Josie, to ask her to get Sierra to talk to Fred. Josie argues that doing that would implicate Sierra, but she agrees to host some sort of conversation about the things Sierra can say.

Sierra and Josie meet with Fred and Archie, with Sierra attempting to steer Fred away from the mayor’s office.

Chic watches as Alice, Betty, and Polly play with the twins. He asks Alice to drive him to work, but she doesn’t.

Pop Tate meets with Hiram.

Hiram meets with Hermione and Veronica, who reveals that Pop Tate has been talking to Jughead. He accuses Archie of leaking information to Jughead, but Veronica takes the blame for it. Hiram starts to get angry, but Hermione argues that it was the right decision.

Jughead complains that Hiram is too far ahead for him to figure out what he’s up to. FP offers to testify against Hiram, and reveal what the Serpents did to trash the drive-in. Jughead gets a phone call from a mysterious man, who asks him to meet about Hiram’s plans for Riverdale.

Veronica barges in on Archie, confronting him about the information he leaked to Jughead. Archie argues that he and Fred deserve to know the truth about what Hiram is up to with Riverdale. Fred comes in, and announces that he’s agreed to run for mayor.

Betty snoops through the bathroom, where she finds a strand of Chic’s hair. As she leaves the room, Chic confronts her, complaining that Polly is taking away the attention and love that Alice was giving him. Betty asks if he’s OK, and he tells her not to use his bathroom ever again.

Jughead walks into the bus depot, where he meets with a bus driver with information on Hiram. It’s Smithers, who reveals that Hiram once coordinated meetings to Shankshaw prison — where Hiram didn’t actually serve time. Smithers then asks Jughead if Veronica is OK.

Toni makes conversation with Claudius during family dinner, which Penelope is upset by. Claudius then starts talking about his travels to Lesbos, which makes Cheryl and Toni uncomfortable. Claudius then asks if he can stay at the Blossom house for the time being, and Penelope reluctantly accepts.

Jughead tells FP what he learned from Smithers. FP suggests they reach out to one of his contacts from the prison, War Baby, who supposedly has information about everybody.

Betty and Polly go shopping. Polly complains about how creepy Chic is acting, and Betty reveals that she sent off his blood to get tested. Betty argues that finding out the truth about Chic — and whether he’s really their brother — would be helpful.

Betty and Polly return home, where they don’t find the babies. Alice reveals that Chic took them out on a walk by Sweetwater river, only for him to return with them, unharmed, seconds later.

Jughead and FP talk to War Baby.

Archie confronts Hiram about his plan to take over the town. Archie reveals that he has a journal of detailed notes from when he thought he was being an FBI mole, which he threatens to use against Hiram. Hiram argues that Lodge Industries is ultimately doing the right thing, and asks Archie to trust him. He reluctantly agrees.

Polly announces that she’s leaving Riverdale with the babies and possibly driving west to San Francisco. Chic creepily tells her goodbye.

Later, in his room, Chic cuts Polly out of the family photo — leaving only Alice and Betty.

Hermione and Veronica tell Hiram about Jughead and FP’s visit to the prison. They worry that Jughead will reveal all of the information before Hiram can. Hiram invites Archie and Fred over.

Jughead shows Betty his expose on Hiram. They go to get Weatherbee to publish it.

Hiram tells Archie and Fred about Jughead publishing the story, and he agrees to tell them his plans first.

Betty and Jughead bring the story to Weatherbee, but he argues that he can’t publish it, since its an attack on one of the student’s parents.

Hiram reveals that he plans to turn Southside High into a for-profit prison, and that the SoDale development will be for the prison’s employees. Fred argues that he can’t support that as mayor, and accuses the Lodges of ruining Riverdale. Hiram tries to convince Fred to stay, but he leaves. He tells Archie to come with him, but Archie agrees to stay and listen to Hiram.

The Lodges hold a press conference — to announce that Hermione is running for mayor.

Fred gets a package on his doorstep. Inside of it is a package of his campaign’s buttons.

Claudius and Penelope scheme about “getting the house in order” — first with Nana Rose, then with Cheryl. Cheryl listens from the nearby hallway, terrified.

Betty reveals that she got Chic’s bloodwork back from the lab, and he isn’t who he said he is.

Archie tells Hiram that he is willing to go along with his plans for Riverdale. Hiram asks if Archie is all in with their family, and then he and Hiram cut their hands and sign a blood oath together. Hiram gets Archie to throw his notebook of information in the fireplace.

Hermione continues to give her speech, which the audience loves… except for Jughead.