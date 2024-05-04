Outer Range Showrunner Reveals How Sons of Anarchy Prepared Him for Prime Video Series

In just a matter of weeks, Prime Video subscribers will be treated to the second season of Outer Range. The genre-bending series definitely subverted audiences' expectations when it first began in 2022, and it has been safe to assume that it will deliver even more drama this time around. At the center of Outer Range is executive producer and showrunner Charles Murray, who comes to the series after working on fan-favorite shows such as Sons of Anarchy and Luke Cage. In a recent interview with ComicBook about his work on Outer Range Season 2, Murray spoke about how the previous parts of his filmography helped influence the new season.

"Sons [of Anarchy] and Third Watch, because both of them, I had to come into and they were already formed and already up and running, and they had multiple characters and dealt with multiple tones," Murray explained in our interview, which you can check out above. "You get so used to that that when you step into a show like this, that has characters scattered and sometimes they come together and sometimes they go further apart, you're not intimidated by it because you've been in it with Ed Bernero and John Wells. You've been in it with Kurt Sutter, and before them, I'm a huge David Milch fan and I got to apprentice with him on his last season of NYPD Blue. Again, another show where's there's multiple layers, multiple characters, multiple tones and you just say, 'Okay, I've seen it done enough that all I've got to do is just follow the tradition of what's been laid in front of me.'"

What Is Outer Range About?

Outer Range centers on Royal Abbott (Josh Brolin), a rancher fighting for his land and family, who discovers an unfathomable phenomenon at the edge of Wyoming's wilderness, in the form of a dark void. The mystery surrounding the enigmatic void on the west pasture of the Abbott family ranch deepens in Season 2, as Royal and his wife Cecelia (Lili Taylor) struggle to keep their family together in the aftermath of their granddaughter's sudden disappearance. The stakes have never been higher for the Abbotts, who now face threats on multiple fronts. Outer Range's second season propels its characters deeper into the void with profound and unforeseen circumstances that could shake the very foundations of time itself.

Led by Oscar-nominee Josh Brolin (Dune: Part Two) -- who makes his directorial debut with Season 2's penultimate episode -- Outer Range features an ensemble cast of award-winning and breakout talent, including Imogen Poots (Baltimore), Lili Taylor (Manhunt), Tamara Podemski (Reservation Dogs), Lewis Pullman (Lessons in Chemistry), Tom Pelphrey (Ozark), Noah Reid (Schitt's Creek), Shaun Sipos (Reacher), Isabel Arraiza (The Little Things), Olive Abercrombie (The Haunting of Hill House), and Will Patton (Horizon: An American Saga). Outer Range comes from executive producers Charles Murray, Brad Pitt, Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner, Ernest McNealey, Josh Brolin, Tony Krantz, Heather Rae, and Jon Paré.

Outer Range Season 2 premieres on Prime Video on Thursday, May 16th.