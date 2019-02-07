‘Riverdale’ Finally Enters The Farm in “Requiem For a Welterweight” Preview

The CW has released a new promo for “Requiem for a Welterweight”, the thirteenth episode of Riverdale‘s third season.

Most notably, the preview teases the show finally traveling to The Farm, the cult-like compound that has been playing an ever-present role in the show’s proceedings. While it’s unclear if we will actually see the Farm’s elusive leader, the yet-to-be-cast Edgar Evernever, it certainly looks like the visit could turn deadly.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“We’re going to meet the farm’s leader, Edgar Evernever but, equally important, we’re going to meet his daughter, Evelyn Evernever, who is an Archie character that we’re sort of reinventing for this storyline,” Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa explained before the season began. “There’s almost a banality to the cult and a sort of generic-ism that gets sinister pretty quickly.”

Elsewhere, the promo shows Archie (KJ Apa) getting back into the fighting ring and continuing his relationship with Josie (Ashleigh Murray), and Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) and Toni (Vanessa Morgan) training their new gang, the Pretty Poisons.

Oh, and Gladys (Gina Gershon) appears to be creating some trouble for the Lodge family, now that she’s staying in Riverdale for the time being.

“When you bring a character like that in, it’s usually to cause problems,” Aguirre-Sacasa admitted. “What’s nice about Gina is, she has sort of an innate warmth to her. Even if she’s doing terrible things, you kind of love her.”

While an official synopsis for the episode has yet to be released (seeing as it’s several weeks away from airing), Aguirre-Sacasa took to Twitter to hint at what fans could expect.

In #Riverdale 313, Archie steps back into the ring, Alice goes deeper with the Farm, Jughead visits the Heart of Darkness, and Veronica juggles dueling villains…💥🧨🚿⛓🔥🥽🥊😍💣☠️ pic.twitter.com/RKFlWM9GCv — RobertoAguirreSacasa (@WriterRAS) January 12, 2019

Riverdale airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on The CW. “Requiem for a Welterweight” will air on February 27th.