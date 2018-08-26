‘Riverdale’ Showrunner Teases a Dramatic Summer in New Season 3 Photos

Riverdale‘s summer hiatus might only be partway over, but it looks like the hit The CW series won’t be returning quietly.

Showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa recently shared several stills from Season 3 on his Twitter account, which tease what some of the show’s characters will be up to when the season premieres. The first shows Moose Mason (Cody Kearsley) eyeing Kevin Keller (Casey Cott) as the pair do some “summer reading”.

Enjoy your summer reading. Only 52 days until Season Three of #Riverdale premieres… pic.twitter.com/bFFmMJQ3cL — RobertoAguirreSacasa (@WriterRAS) August 19, 2018

The second still shows Jughead Jones (Cole Sprouse), Fangs Fogarty (Drew Ray Tanner), and Sweet Pea (Jordan Connor), who appear to be patrolling the new Southside Serpents camp on the edge of town.

Relaxing summer? Not for the Southside Serpents… Find out why in the season premiere of #Riverdale in 52 days… pic.twitter.com/YzDTOtUPgp — RobertoAguirreSacasa (@WriterRAS) August 19, 2018

Both of these stills were certainly gets fans buzzing, as they try to determine how both scenes factor into Season 3 as a whole.

As fans will remember, the finale ended with Archie Andrews (K.J. Apa) being arrested and thrown in jail, after being framed by Hiram Lodge for a murder he didn’t commit. It sounds like the show’s ensemble will be reeling by what happened to Archie, while Apa will be approaching it all in a different way.

“I’m excited to see how he handles himself in prison.” Apa revealed in a recent interview. “I want him to get a whole lot of tats. I want him to join a gang. I want all that. Give it to me. I mean, you never know. Honestly, you never know.”

In the meantime, the Season 2 finale saw Hal Cooper (Lochlyn Munro) convicted for being the Black Hood, Cheryl Blossom (Madelaine Petsch) and Betty Cooper (Lili Reinhart) becoming members of the Southside Serpents, Veronica Lodge (Camila Mendes) opening a secret speakeasy… and about a dozen more plotlines from there.

While much of the third season of the hit The CW series is a mystery, it sounds like fans should be more than excited for what’s to come.

“You know, our show is ever-evolving.” Ashleigh Murray, who plays Josie McCoy, said in a recent interview. “So sometimes, we have these really great ideas and really great plans that don’t always come to fruition, because maybe something else might come up that works better. But we do have some really great things in the works. We’re very, very lucky. Roberto is so open to conversations about what we’d like to see for our characters, which is very rare.”

The season three premiere of Riverdale, which is titled “Labor Day”, will debut on Wednesday, October 10th, at 8/7c on The CW.